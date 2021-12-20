Corinthians only has three players who have ended up in December; see list

The Corinthians professional squad currently has 50 players under contract between those who spent the year at CT Joaquim Grava and those who are/were on loan to other clubs. Of this total, only three cease to have a relationship with Timão on December 31st. Are they: Walter, Michel Macedo and Caique França.

The first two spent the 2021 season on loan, respectively, to Cuiabá and Juventude. The third remained at CT Joaquim Grava throughout the year, but didn’t even have a chance to act. Caique has even used his social networks to say goodbye to the club that revealed him.

Of the 47 who are still under contract with Corinthians at the turn of the year, the terms of the ties are divided as follows:

17 athletes – until December 2022

until December 2022 21 athletes – during the year 2023

during the year 2023 5 athletes – during the year 2024

during the year 2024 4 athletes – during the year 2025

Some of these players may terminate before the end of the bond. One of these cases is Danilo Avelar, who has a contract until the end of 2022. The defender will not remain at the club and his departure may be due to early termination (there is a chance, however, of being loaned out).

It is precisely these terminations that could lower the Corinthians squad’s payroll a little, which is at around R$14 million. The biggest possibility, however, is that of some added value. Either with new reinforcements or even with the return of something borrowed or – there is also the possibility that Timão will make new loan agreements for next year with salary divisions that did not exist in 2021 – check out all borrowed below.

In time: Ángelo Araos is still under contract at CBF, but has already arranged his transfer to Necaxa, in Mexico. The Chilean will certainly no longer be a Corinthians player in the coming days and, for this reason, he was not part of the counting of the 50 athletes of the professional made by the portal My Timon.

Walter and Caique França are two of the three players who will be without a link with Corinthians at the turn of the year Daniel Augusto Jr. / Corinthians Agency

Check the list of Corinthians players who are on loan

See more at: Walter, Caque Frana, Michel Macedo, Mercado da Bola, Corinthians Board of Directors and Loaned Players.