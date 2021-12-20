Corinthians wins, beats Palmeiras on penalties and takes the Paulista U-17 title

Corinthians faced Palmeiras this Monday for the grand final of the São Paulo Sub-17 Championship. The team from Parque São Jorge won the match 2-0 at Allianz Parque and won the title.

The goal scored by Kayke, still in the first stage of the game, gave hope and strength for Timão to try to reverse the score 3-1 suffered in the first leg. Corinthians dominated the main actions of the match, but wasted some important chances. At the end of the second stage, the goal that took the title decision to penalties was scored by Wesley Gassova, two minutes from the end of the game.

In penalties, goalkeeper Kauê shone in the first and last hit of Palmeiras and did not let his rivals swing the net. On the other hand, the four Corinthians batsmen who took penalties, converted and confirmed the title of São Paulo.

Corinthians ends the state championship with 22 games played. The team won 17, drew four and suffered only one defeat – precisely in the first leg of the final. There were 56 goals in favor and 11 against.

lineup

Gustavo Almeida’s team went into the field with: Kaue; Thomas Argentino, Renato Santos and Vitor Meer; Léo Mana, Pedrinho, Breno Bidon, Guilherme Biro and Kayke; Pedro and Felipe Augusto.

my helm

The rival, coach Orlando Ribeiro, was selected with: Zé Henrique; Gilberto, Mina, Serafim and Gustavo Lopes; Belluco, Léo and Gustavo Sciencia; Wendell, Kauan Santos and Daniel.

The game

First time

Needing to reverse the score of the first leg, Corinthians has already started the match by pressing Palmeiras. In the first minute of the game, Timão raised a ball in the area with Léo Mana. Pedrinho stretched out to finish and narrowly missed opening the score for the Parque São Jorge team.

Palmeiras sketched a reaction after four minutes of departure. The rival team arrived on the right side, but goalkeeper Kauê did well and managed to keep the ball before the opponent’s attack could create big chances.

While Timão tried to set fire to the match in the opening minutes, Palmeiras tried to set the pace and try to control the duel. The rival, with 3-1 in the first game, could confirm the title with a goalless draw this Monday.

Corinthians’ strategy worked. With ten minutes into the match, Timão scored his first goal in the duel. Breno Bidon cheated the marking and gave a great pass in depth to Pedro, who found Kayke inside the palmeira area. The Corinthians 7 shirt was not marked inside the area and pierced the opponent’s block.

At 20 minutes, Corinthians made a great arrival on the left side. Guilherme Biro started the play and the ball was left to Kayke, who got it badly on the hit. Even so, Felipe Augusto tried to finish in the new ball left over and the ball went out the Palmeiras goalkeeper’s left, close to the crossbar.

While the Parque São Jorge team dominated the main actions of the game, the opponent had not made any submissions in the first stage until the 23rd minute – in a move that goalkeeper Kauê managed to defend without danger. In addition, when the rival managed to get past the midfield, he ended up stopping in the Corinthians defensive line.

At 29 minutes into the game, Corinthians sought another finish on the left side. Felipe Augusto received the ball in the penalty area and tried to finish with his left leg. There was a deviation in the opponent’s defender and the Corinthians were complaining about a possible penalty, but the referee only gave Timão a corner.

Following Guilherme Biro’s kick, Palmeiras kept the ball to spare and took off for the defensive field of Timão. Kauan Santos was not stopped by Thomas Argentino and Breno Bidon and managed to advance with danger to the Corinthians defense. Vitor Meer anticipated and managed to get the ball out at the last second to avoid a draw.

The match had three minutes of stoppage time. Palmeiras got another finish in these final minutes. The Palmeirense passed the Corinthians defense, but ended up paying under the ball and was unable to submit. Thus, the arbitration concluded the first stage of the game.

Second time

Needing another goal to take the match to penalties, Corinthians returned to the second half with the same posture as in the first stage: going up to get the necessary result.

At five minutes, Pedro went up the left side. The Corinthians fan, who could have used Felipe Augusto, ended up losing the ball, but saw Guilherme Biro and Léo Mana try to finish with great danger.

Timãozinho hit the net after nine minutes. After a survey by Léo Mana in the area, Thomas Argentino went up to head and send it to the back of the net. The referee, however, got offside in the bid and annulled the Corinthians goal.

On minute 13, Guilherme Biro took a corner kick and appeared in the area right after. The shirt 10 ended up not hitting the goal, trying to cross to Felipe Augusto. Even in the foolishness of the defense of Palmeiras, Corinthians could not finish in yet another chance created.

Palmeiras tried to respond to Corinthians’ attempts in a speed play with Daniel on the left side, but the attempt was canceled by Thomas Argentino, who made a great match. Following the bid, Corinthians made the first change: Pedrinho gave way to Leo Agostinho.

The opposing team also made some changes after 20 minutes. With the changes, the hosts started to play with a six-line in the defensive sector, since the simple victory of Timon did not take away the rival’s title. Thus, the team of coach Gustavo Almeida found it more difficult to infiltrate the defense of Palmeiras.

At 30 minutes into the game, in the final stretch, the Palmeirense Allan went on top of two Corinthians markers and hit hard towards the goal. Goalkeeper Kauê made a great save and was responsible for avoiding, once again, the attempt to draw the opponent.

Coach Gustavo Almeida also made two changes in the final stretch of the game. Murilo and Wesley prepared to replace Renato and Kayke, respectively.

With two minutes to go, the goal that kept Corinthians alive for the title in São Paulo came from Wesley Gassova’s feet. The player received the ball stolen by Guilherme Biro in midfield and finished accurately to score the second for Timon. With the goal, Alvinegros took the match to maximum penalties.

Penalty shootout

Palmeiras opened the penalty shootout with Thalys. Kauê’s star shone and the Corinthians player made the defense, putting Timão in front. As a result, Felipe Augusto converted and secured Corinthians’ first goal. All Corinthians players who hit converted their penalties: Caio, Guilherme Biro and Murilo.

Kauê even returned to shine in his rival’s last beat. Kauan went for the hit and the goalkeeper of Timão pointed his right corner. The Palmeirense hit the opposite side and Kauê fell in the right corner to make the defense and guarantee the title of Paulistão U-17 for Timão!

Technical sheet of Palmeiras 0 x 2 Corinthians

Competition: São Paulo Under-17 Championship

Place: Allianz Parque, So Paulo, SP

Date: December 20, 2021 (Monday)

Time: 10:00 am (Brasilia)

Referee: Tiago de Mattos da Silva

Assistants: Raphael de Albuquerque Lima and Denis Matheus Afonso Ferreira

Goals: Kayke Ferrari, Wesley Gassova (Corinthians)

Yellow cards: Gustavo Sciencia (Palmeiras); Argentinian Thomas (Corinthians)

PALM TREES: Z Henrique; Gilberto (Carlinhos), Mina (Gabriel Vareta), Serafim, Gustavo Lopes, Belluco (Allan), Lo (Marquinhos), Gustavo Sciencia, Wendell (Thalys), Kauan Santos and Daniel (Jota).

Technician: Orlando Ribeiro

CORINTHIANS: Kau Vinicius; Thomas Argentino, Renato Santos (Murilo Puliero), Vitor Meer (Vinicius Cressi), Lo Mana, Pedrinho (Leo Agostinho), Breno Bidon, Guilherme Biro, Kayke Ferrari (Wesley Gassova), Pedro (Caio Moraes) and Felipe Augusto.

Technician: Gustavo Almeida

