Corinthians wins Palmeiras on penalties and wins the Sub-17 Paulista Championship | Paulista championship

Corinthians beat Palmeiras 4-3 in penalty kicks this Monday and won the Sub-17 Championship.

In normal time, Timão won by 2-0, in a game played at Allianz Parque – Verdão had won by 3-1 in the first game.

The star of goalkeeper Kaue shone on penalties – he defended the free kicks of Thalys and Kauan Santos to give the title to Alvinegros.

1 of 2 Palmeiras x Corinthians – Sub-17 Campeonato Paulista Final — Photo: Rodrigo Gazzanel Palmeiras x Corinthians – Sub-17 Paulista Championship Final — Photo: Rodrigo Gazzanel

Corinthians opened the scoring after 10 minutes of the first half, with Kayke. In the second stage, Wesley took advantage of the alvinegra pressure to score in the final minutes and take the decision to penalty kicks.

In penalties, the Corinthians scored 100% in four free kicks, with goals from Felipe Augusto, Caio, Biro and Murilo. Verdão only converted with Gabriel Vareta, Jota and Allan.