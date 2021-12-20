Corinthians wins Palmeiras on penalties and wins the Sub-17 Paulista Championship | Paulista championship

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Corinthians wins Palmeiras on penalties and wins the Sub-17 Paulista Championship | Paulista championship 2 Views

Corinthians beat Palmeiras 4-3 in penalty kicks this Monday and won the Sub-17 Championship.

In normal time, Timão won by 2-0, in a game played at Allianz Parque – Verdão had won by 3-1 in the first game.

The star of goalkeeper Kaue shone on penalties – he defended the free kicks of Thalys and Kauan Santos to give the title to Alvinegros.

+ Read more news about Corinthians
+ Read more news about Palmeiras

Palmeiras x Corinthians – Sub-17 Paulista Championship Final — Photo: Rodrigo Gazzanel

Corinthians opened the scoring after 10 minutes of the first half, with Kayke. In the second stage, Wesley took advantage of the alvinegra pressure to score in the final minutes and take the decision to penalty kicks.

In penalties, the Corinthians scored 100% in four free kicks, with goals from Felipe Augusto, Caio, Biro and Murilo. Verdão only converted with Gabriel Vareta, Jota and Allan.

Corinthians players celebrate their under-17 title in São Paulo — Photo: Rodrigo Gazzanel

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Saúde reduces the booster date and announces the 4th dose for immunosuppressed

The Ministry of Health confirmed this Monday, in a technical note, the reduction of the …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved