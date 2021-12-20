Alviverde girl on the decision stage. Photo: Coritiba.

Coritiba x International face off, this Sunday (19), for the final of the U-20 Super Cup. The decision puts the champions of the Copa do Brasil and the Brazilian Championship in the category face to face. The duel will take place at the Heriberto Hülse stadium, in Criciúma, at 4 pm. Band B follows all the details.

After winning the title of the U-20 Brazil Cup, Coxa promoted several athletes to the professional squad. Among them, the forward Luizão and midfielders Biel and Bernardo. In Serie B, they gained greater experience and were part of the group that gained access to Serie A.

Coritiba Preparation

Without a calendar for the second half, the club had to return to training and make special preparations for the final. In charge of the team will be coach José Leão, assistant to the professional, who was ahead of the team in winning the Copa do Brasil.

On the other hand, Inter has a full schedule at the base and comes with a higher game rhythm. To overcome this problem, Leão bets on the experience acquired by his group with the main cast during the season.

Probable Coritiba: Rafael; Diogo, Márcio, Thalisson and Angelo; Maicky, Bernardo and Biel; Vinicius Ribeiro, Luizão and Kaio César (Nathan Oliveira)

In addition to the title, the Alviverde seeks to increase your calendar on the base. If it manages to beat Internacional, the club guarantees a place for the U-20 Libertadores Cup. The competition is scheduled for the month of February and will be played in Ecuador.