Country to face a recession in 2022 that is unlikely to be avoided – Economy

There is no way, in just one year, to bring inflation back to the target with unanchored expectations and above 10% without exposing the country to the risk of recession. A little history helps us understand what we’re up against.

When in 2015 the Central Bank placed the interest rate in restrictive territory, there was already a recession, which was still mild and brought down the 2014 GDP only 0.2% below that which occurred in 2013. The deepening of the recession would occur in 2015.

The unanchoring of expectations started much earlier, when in 2011 the adventure of the new macroeconomic matrix forced the Central Bank to seek an implicit inflation target above the official target. The Central Bank reduced the Selic below the value compatible with the neutral rate, however, it prevented real rates from becoming negative.

In 2020, in addition to a much more expansionist fiscal policy (the primary deficit was 10% of GDP), the Selic rate dropped to 2% a year, maintaining negative real interest rates for more than a year.

Strong fiscal and monetary stimuli, combined with exchange depreciation resulting from the weakening of the fiscal framework and successive supply shocks, led to an increase in current and expected inflation rates.

In 2020 and part of 2021, the Central Bank signaled a loosening of the commitment to the target. This was the message sent when it committed to maintaining the Selic at 2% for an extended period and when it announced, by abandoning the “forward guidance”, that the Selic would park below the value compatible with the neutral rate.

In the market’s perception, the weight attributed by the BC to deviations from current GDP in relation to potential would have increased, while the weight attributed to deviations from expectations to the target would have dropped.

When, finally, the reality of rising inflation imposed itself, monetary policy was changed, but left its consequences, increasing the weight of past inflation in expected inflation, and reducing the attracting power of the inflation target. The influence of increased inertia reduced the effectiveness of the expectations channel, forcing heavy use of the aggregate demand channel.

That’s why it is expected that in 2022 the Selic should reach 11.75%, raising the real interest rate around 6%, very close to the one that strongly accelerated the GDP drop in 2015, and which left it 5, 5% lower than the previous year. The 2022 recession is likely to be much smaller, but it is unlikely to be avoided.