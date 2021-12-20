Covid-19 and Influenza: diseases with symptoms that can be confused

The Health Department of Lucas do Rio Verde informs that the symptoms of Covid-19 and Influenza (flu) are very similar, especially in the initial phase, and can be easily confused by the population. Among the most prevalent are fever, sore throat, headache, cough and runny nose. In the most serious condition, both viral illnesses can evolve into respiratory failure.

Therefore, the recommendation is that, in case of symptoms, the person stay at home and, if they go out, wear the mask, especially in this end-of-year period, when epidemics of different types of influenza virus have already been confirmed, in special, the H3N2 variant, in nine Brazilian states (Amazonas, Bahia, Espírito Santo, Minas Gerais, Pará, Pernambuco, Rio de Janeiro, Rondônia and São Paulo), in addition to the advance of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Disease transmission is also similar and there are two ways to get infected. The first, direct form, occurs through contact with airway secretions, such as talking, sneezing or coughing. The second, indirect form, occurs when touching contaminated surfaces and putting your hands over your eyes, nose and mouth.

The way to tell whether it’s Covid or the flu should be done through antigen testing.

More in Lucas do Rio Verde:

In Lucas do Rio Verde, the Covid-19 test can be done, from 6:00 am to 12:00 am, at the Municipal Emergency Service – PAM, located on Avenida Brasil, no number, Rio Verde neighborhood.

The Municipality makes available, through the SUS, the immunization agents against the two viral pathologies, whose objective is to prevent the evolution to serious forms of the diseases.

The Influenza vaccine is for priority groups, which include children, the elderly, teachers, health workers, people with comorbidities or permanent disabilities, among others.

The Covid vaccine is for any citizen aged 12 or over, with or without comorbidities.

The Health Department reinforces that the population needs to take extra care, especially at Christmas and New Year’s Eve. The preferable, then, would be to opt for open spaces, ventilated with open windows and fans. It is also important to avoid agglomeration and not to give up alcohol gel.

