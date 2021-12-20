CPI of the SUS hacker already | Opinion

The hacker attack on the Ministry of Health is much more serious than it first appears. It is serious in many different ways. One: whoever should give orders doesn’t even understand the basics of the system to know what orders to give. Another: because the ministry does not have any technical contract that guarantees digital security. A third: whoever intends to investigate is perhaps the most incompetent intelligence agency in the hemisphere, Abin. The government is putting on a show of crass amateurism.

Incompetent? Sure. Can anyone imagine the CIA director saying serious things to his team, and an agent leaking the recording to the press? Or in high command of the Mossad? From MI6? It doesn’t even happen in Argentina. But that’s what happened to General Augusto Heleno this week. Many suggest that the leaking of the recording of his speech to agents, published by journalist Guilherme Amado, from Metrópoles, was deliberate. It does not matter. The director of Abin speaks to his agents, is recorded saying that he feels like suggesting to the president a coup d’etat because he doesn’t like what the Constitutional Court decides, and the audio is published the next day.

Had it been a serious government, the general would have been dismissed for his speech and gross incompetence. Generate an intelligence agency unable to keep its secrets.

Until this Thursday, the Ministry of Health still did not understand how the attack that brought down the ConnectSUS was carried out and, with it, the information on the vaccination of all Brazilians. The environment in which the system operates had to be rebuilt from scratch by technicians. Were. No sooner had the new environment been put into the air than, once again, it was brought down. The hackers were still inside. No one can accurately say whether data has been stolen.

The Brazilian State is not incompetent in digital security. Last year, the central bank launched the Pix money transfer system, fully aware that if it were easy for hackers to breach, the damage would be immense. But Pix is ​​based on solid code that is an international example.

It’s not just that. Despite the urban legend suggesting otherwise, no one has ever bought CDs with Brazilian Income Tax data on Rua Santa Ifigênia, in São Paulo. We declare Income Tax annually for over 30 years in digital media. The punctual leaks that occurred never came from hackers — but from insiders in the Revenue.

And there is, of course, competence in the electoral process. The TSE was heavily attacked in the last election. Server data leaked, the digital voter registration app crashed — but the heart of the system, the one that records the vote, was never threatened.

The three are very different examples that come from different parts of the state. They show that, when there are serious people working, the Brazilian State is perfectly capable of delivering a product with great quality.

Which only leads to one conclusion: within the Ministry of Health, in the political command of the system, there are no serious people. This does not relieve anyone of responsibility for what is taking place. They are violating the General Data Protection Law. Personal data related to health are among the most sensitive and the most protected. The government is responsible for maintaining the security of this information and for guaranteeing citizens access to it.

No parliamentarian has yet realized the seriousness of the attack. It is necessary to open a Parliamentary Inquiry Commission to clarify what happened. We are in the digital age and in the middle of a pandemic. This level of government ineptitude cannot be tolerated.

by Pedro Doria