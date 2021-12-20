Crane collapses building and leaves three dead in Italy – News

A crane fell on Saturday morning (18) from a seven-story building on Via Genova, in Turin, during construction work to rebuild a roof, and left three workers dead.

According to local authorities, two passersby were also injured, while a man had to be removed by firefighters from his car, which was crushed in the collapse.

Preliminary information reveals that the three workers involved in the accident were on the platform to assemble the boom of the crane, which then collapsed. The construction site where the workers worked was inaugurated for the reconstruction of the roof of a seven-story building.

According to the provincial commander of the Fire Department, Agatino Carrolo, the accident occurred because of “a failure at the base of the crane that resulted in the collapse of the reticular structure that was used for maintenance operations on the building’s façade.”

The crane accident in Turin raises the death toll while working in Piedmont, northern Italy, to 40 in 2021, according to data from Italian unions.

“Concrete facts are needed, based on more inspections and more training, especially in construction, especially in this phase of strong resumption of works, where haste tends to prevail over everything”, say the unions, stressing that “safety is a right and not a cost”.

“We ask everyone to do their part, starting with a quick assessment of responsibility for this latest tragedy,” they concluded.