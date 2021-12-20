Criminals use flirting apps to kidnap victims | Fantastic

Images show a deserted street at night when a car parks. Criminals get out and threaten a man on the sidewalk. He was ready for a date, and he was holding a bottle of wine. The man runs, tries to hide behind a tree, but is surrendered and taken by force to the car. (watch the video in the report above). The kidnappers force the victim to swipe card passwords, make transfers, withdrawals and even loans. And it’s not released until four hours later.

“Practically every day a case appears here at the Anti-Kidnapping Police Station”, explains Chief Osvaldo Nico Gonçalves.

Criminals create a fake profile on a dating app with photos of women who don’t know anything and don’t even realize that their image is used to attract victims.

Dozens of men are interested and start a conversation. The kidnappers wind up, but with another objective: to try to find out how much the victim earns, if he has luxury cars and financial investments.

