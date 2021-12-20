Cruzeiro jumps out of the negotiation and opens the way for Vasco to close with a fifth reinforcement from Zé Ricardo

After a season marked by failure in Série B, Vasco’s board promoted some changes for next year. Since the departure of Alexandre Bird from the command of the football department, Gigante da Colina began to put the planning for 2022 into practice, promoting the return of Zé Ricardo to the technical command. And the commander cruzmaltino could gain his fifth reinforcement, as the Cruzeiro ‘jumped out’ of the negotiation by Raniel, who belongs to Santos.

It is worth remembering that, with the announcement of Ronaldo Nazário’s investment of R$400 million to the Minas Gerais club, rumors emerged that the striker would be on the radar to return to wearing the celestial shirt, where he worked from 2016 to 2019. However, according to information from the journalist Samuel Venâncio, from Rádio Itatiaia, the desire to return to Cruzeiro would have come from Raniel himself, but the board blocked his hiring due to the high salary and recent physical problems.

Raniel suffered from the aftermath of Covid-19 last year, when he had a venous thrombosis in his right leg that nearly made him quit his football career. After two surgeries, and nine months away from the pitch, the striker returned to play in the 2021 season, playing 19 games and swinging the net in one opportunity. With Cruzeiro’s withdrawal, the path of negotiation with Santos, which wants to lend the player, opened up for Vasco.

The ENM portal guarantees that the Hill Giant has already offered the first proposal, but the parties involved are still negotiating. The Cruzmaltina commission wants Raniel on loan by the end of 2022, which is also in accordance with the São Paulo club, leaving only the salary division to be fixed. Since the arrival of Zé Ricardo, Vasco has signed four signings for next year: goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues, defender Luis Cangá, left-back Edimar and defensive midfielder Yuri.