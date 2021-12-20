Cruzeiro will launch a new fan partner, and XP partner asks for support from the fans to raise the program – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro Cruzeiro will have a new member program

Cruzeiro is creating a new fan partner program. In an exclusive interview with Itatiaia, the XP partner responsible for implementing the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF) at the club, Pedro Mesquita, highlighted the role of the fan in joining the program. A pre-registration has already been opened by the club.

“The fans have a fundamental role in the club’s resurrection. So the club must launch a new membership program, and the engagement of the program is essential for the club to rebound. The fans have a very strong role with Ronaldo [sócio majoritário do clube] to make the team fight again, be competitive and go back to Serie A, which is the place he should never have left.”

In his opinion, with Ronaldo, Cruzeiro is projected to return to being the protagonist. “Not only in Brazil and in Latin America, but I believe Cruzeiro will be the most global of Brazilian clubs,” he claimed.

Presentation at Mineirão

Mesquita also suggested to the fans to raise a hashtag on Twitter so that the presentation by Ronaldo Fenômeno, on January 2, the anniversary date of Cruzeiro, could take place at Mineirão. “I think the Phenomenon is going to see and for sure meet China Blue,” he said.

