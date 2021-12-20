Cryptocurrency platform is hacked and loses R$170 million

The DeFi Protocol Grim Finance was hacked this Sunday and lost more than 30 million dollars, about 170 million reais. The platform that was launched based on Fantom Opera, announced this Sunday that it had been attacked.

“Hello Grim Community, it is with a heavy heart that we inform you that our platform was exploited today by an invader. The attacker’s address was identified with theft of more than 30 million dollars.”

According to the statement, hackers managed to steal the funds through the beforeDeposit() function using a malicious token contract. Thus, Grim Finance suspended the acceptance of deposits in portfolios to protect users from the potential risks of further theft.

“The attacker signed a malicious token contract and launched the attack using the so-called ‘beforedeposit’ function of our vault strategy. – This was an advanced attack.”

Details of the Attack: This was an advanced attack. The attacker attacked using the function titled beforeDeposit() from our vault strategy entering a malicious token contract. — Grim Finance (@financegrim) December 19, 2021

“Remove the funds”

Grim Finance is an intelligent performance optimizing platform built on Fantom Opera. The protocol developers asked users to quickly remove assets from the platform, as all wallets are compromised and the money is under threat of being stolen.

The exploit was found in the vault contract, therefore all vaults and deposited funds are currently at risk.

Many projects in the network approached Grim Finance for support during this period, including Beefy, Tomb, SpiritSwap and FTM Alerts. In addition, they helped drastically in providing updates to the community about the situation.

In other words, all funds deposited on the platform remain at risk.

currency drops

According to data from CoinMarketCap, the platform’s native REAPER token dropped by more than 70%, with a sharp drop following news of the hack.

Grim Finance, which continues to look for many ways to prevent further losses, has provided hackers’ addresses to other platforms to try to lock in contracts, that is, prevent hackers from being able to sell assets on other sites.