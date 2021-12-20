Cryptos today: Bitcoin back to $46,000, Ethereum lost $3,800, DeFi protocol hacked

After a weekend of greater tranquility, Bitcoin (BTC) lost strength again during the early hours of Monday (20), losing the US$ 46,000 mark, while Ethereum (ETH) operates below US$ 3,800 .

The negative movement occurs, among other factors, amid the monetary policy decisions of several countries, especially in the United States, where last week the Federal Reserve reduced the pace of asset purchases and indicated interest rate hikes for 2022, a continuous movement by the European Central Bank (ECB), which also reduced stimuli.

The decision of the US central bank is seen as negative for Bitcoin as it holds the pace of entry of new money in the financial market and in cryptocurrencies, and may slow down the issuance of dollars, consequently helping to curb US currency inflation – one of the investment theses in BTC is precisely the protection against inflation.

On Monday, it was the turn of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) to take measures to protect the local economy from the negative impact of real estate market problems and new concerns about the coronavirus.

The Chinese government cut the benchmark interest rate for benchmark loans (LPR) of the country’s economy for the first time since April 2020. The one-year rate was reduced from 3.85% to 3.80%, while the LPR from five years remained at 4.65%.

The decision came in line with market expectations in general and the trend would be that interest rate cuts like this would inject liquidity into the economy, favoring assets considered to be inflation hedges, such as Bitcoin and gold. However, the day is a downturn for Asian stocks, in a sign that China’s decision was bearish close to what the Fed and ECB signaled for the coming months.

Despite the predominantly negative scenario on Monday, some cryptocurrencies operate with expressive gains, especially Revain (REV), which rose by more than 11%. This is an online platform for reviewing tokens based on the Ethereum blockchain, designed to allow developers to receive constructive feedback on their projects.

At the other end, with the worst performance this morning appears Kadena (KDA), which after rising sharply in November has had a very negative performance in December, with losses reaching 48% so far. The protocol promises to offer cost-free transactions and more security by adopting the same consensus system as Bitcoin.

Check the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7 am:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 45,918.25 -2.58% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 3,774.94 -4.38% Binance Coin (BNB) $512.68 -4.72% Solana (SOL) $172.60 -6.9% Cardano (ADA) $1.21 -4.51%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest highs in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Revain (REV) $0.01011 +12.60% yearn.finance (YFI) $34,066.95 +7.11% Decred (DCR) $74.06 +4.49% Hedera (HBAR) US$0.3089 +3.67% Celsius (CEL) $3.88 +3.13%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest casualties in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Kadena (KDA) $9.80 -14.11% Curve DAO Token (CRV) $3.93 -9.81% Waves $15.26 -9.66% Basic Attention Token (BAT) $1.05 -9.31% Internet Computer (ICP) $21.26 -9.14%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 51.41 -3.31% BTCN Hashdex (BITH11) BRL 62.50 -4.87% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 65.99 -3.86% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 16.70 -3.96% QR Ether (QETH11) U.S. $ 16,00 -3.67%

See the main news from the crypto market this Monday (20):

DeFi Grim Finance protocol is hacked

The DeFi Grim Finance protocol was hacked last Sunday in an attack worth more than $30 million. Company officials said they had taken preventive measures to prevent further attacks.

“It is with a heavy heart that we report that our platform was exploited today by an attacker. The attacker’s address was identified with theft of more than $30 million,” Grim told Twitter.

“The exploitation was found in the vault contract, so all vaults and deposited funds are currently at risk,” the company said, stressing that it has suspended the acceptance of deposits in portfolios as a way to protect users from the risk of further theft.

Foxbit launches asset tokenization product

Foxbit launched on Monday Foxbit Tokens, a product specializing in the creation, marketing and use of tokens in blockchain technology.

The system’s idea is to facilitate the access of companies from all segments to the crypto market through the tokenization of assets, facilitating the capture of investment by these companies and with greater liquidity in transactions.

“We realized in the market that several business sectors and companies are already tokenizing their assets to capitalize more money for investments. Foxbit Tokens will enable the final public to also see in these assets a great opportunity for profitability, often with returns higher than fixed income”, said Ricardo Dantas, CO-CEO of Foxbit.

Bank of England wants to speed up talk of crypto regulation

The Bank of England (BoE) is facing challenges in finding the information it needs on institutional exposure to cryptoactives and plans to speed up the pace of international talks to establish regulation of the sector, reported the Sunday Times.

According to Sarah Breeden, BoE’s Executive Director for Financial Stability and Risk Strategy, the growing number of banks offering crypto and custody trading to clients requires global rules to protect the financial system.

On the other hand, she stressed that collecting the necessary data is not something the UK can do alone and will need the cooperation of the G20 Financial Stability Board.

