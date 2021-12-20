CVC (CVCB3) says it acts to supply demand after the temporary suspension of Itapemirim’s operations

CVC (CVCB3) informed this Monday (20) that it acts to supply demand after the temporary suspension of its air operations at Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos (ITA).

With the suspension, CVC has sought to provide active and emergency assistance to its customers since the beginning of the incident, the company said.

The company informed that, over the weekend, it was successful in providing additional charter flights and in re-accommodating its customers on flights with other partner airlines, as well as providing exclusive service channels for its customers.

“CVC Corp, out of respect for customers and partners, will continue to make efforts, in a proactive and swift manner, to minimize the impacts and setbacks arising from the circumstances explained above,” he said in a statement.

On the eve of the year-end season, the Itapemirim Group announced on Friday (17) that it had “temporarily” suspended the operations of the ITA airline for an “internal restructuring”. According to the company, the decision was taken due to the need for operational adjustments, and the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) was informed.

“The company will dedicate its maximum effort to, soon, resume its flights”, says the statement. To the employees, the company stated that they should contact the human resources department, as of Monday, to have more information.

The interruption of ITA flights has led to an unrestrained search for flights on other airlines, from people who were surprised by the news that all the company’s flights were cancelled.

