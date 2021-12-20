CVC says it was surprised by the suspension of Itapemirim’s operations

CVC Brasil Operator and Travel Agency informed this Monday, the 20th, that last Friday night, the 17th, it was surprised by the communication from the Itapemirim Group regarding the temporary suspension of its air operations, maintained by the airline Itapemirim Air Transport (ITA).

In a statement sent to the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), the company points out that upon becoming aware of the matter, the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) published a note with guidance so that, at this time, passengers seek assistance and do not attend the airports for boarding before contacting the airline, further determining ITA to immediately provide full service to all passengers and communicate, individually, on flight cancellations and re-accommodations, as well as guaranteeing the reimbursement of commercialized air tickets and other obligations.

“Through its business units, CVC Corp has been seeking to assist its customers in an active and emergency manner since the beginning of the incident. Over the weekend, it was successful in providing additional charter flights and in the re-accommodation of its customers on flights together to other partner airlines, as well as providing exclusive service channels for its customers,” says the company.

CVC Corp adds that, out of respect for customers and partners, it will continue to make efforts, in a proactive and swift manner, to minimize the impacts and setbacks arising from the circumstances explained above.