DDR4 vs DDR5: which is better? (over 100 tests!)

We test multiple configurations of technologies to see how much changes

With the introduction of DDR5 memories in home computers, along with the arrival of the 12th generation Intel Core, codenamed Alder Lake, curiosity arises about the effects that this new feature brings. We’ve already done a detailed article talking about the technical part, but here the focus will be different: let’s put DDR5 memories to work, comparing several modules equipped with the new technology compared to different modules based on DDR4.

For our comparison, luckily we have a transition generation: the Alder Lakes have controllers capable of operating with both DDR4 and DDR5 memories, depending on which option the mainboard brings in its slots. So we can build an essentially identical bench, changing only the RAM memory used, and thus compare the results we are able to obtain with each one.

System used:

– Intel Core i9 12900K

– Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Founders Edition

– Cooler Master V850 source

– open bench

For DDR4:

– Z690 Aorus Elite – official website

– 1x16GB Kingston Fury @3200MHz CL20

– 2x16GB Kingston Fury @3200MHz CL20

– 2x16GB Kingston Fury @4800MHz CL20

– 2x8GB Kingston Fury @5333MHz CL20

For DDR5

– Z690 Aorus Master – official website



– 1x16GB Kingston Fury @4800MHz CL 38

– 2x16GB Kingston Fury @4800MHz CL 38

– 2x16GB Kingston Fury @5600MHz CL 38

– 2x16GB T-Force Delta @6400MHz CL 40

For the tests we will use two Aorus mainboards, the Z690 Master, which supports DDR5, and the Aorus Z690 Elite, which supports DDR4. The exception is testing with T-Force Delta memories, as Aorus Master supports up to 6200MHz, so to test at 6400MHz ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero came into action.

We ran a battery that ranges from synthetic tests to professional applications and also gaming tests, both by combining these memories with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Founders Ediiton graphics card and using the integrated Intel UHD 770 graphics.

Synthetic and professional tests

Starting with the synthetic tests, latencies still show a clear advantage for DDR4 memories, which are ahead of practically all DDR5 configurations, an impact of the higher timings of DDR5 memories available on the market today. At 4800MHz frequency, DDR4 and its CL19 timing is 20% faster than CL38 of DDR5.



But when we analyze the reading and writing times, the situation is reversed. DDR5 tests take a clear advantage, with DDR4 and DDR5 tied when both are at 4800MHz, showing how latency doesn’t impact as much when we have a constant stream of data being moved. As DDR5 has the highest frequencies, the result is a general advantage for modules in the new technology.

In the 7-zip decompression we have again a clear advantage for the higher frequencies, but another difference also arises. At 4800MHz we have a technical tie between DDR4 and DDR5… in single-channel. Here the new architecture that splits each channel into two new 32-bit DDR5 channels seems to show its value, and operating at the same frequency a dual-channel DDR5 delivers 53% more performance than a dual-channel DDR4, while a single-channel DDR5 has the same performance as a dual-channel DDR4.

In decompression mode we have much less exciting results, with something like 5% separating the best from the worst results, something very uninteresting.

Rounding out the professional and synthetic tests we see a respectable leap in Premiere’s rendering. Here the graphics card was not used in the render, and the single-channel of both DDR4 and DDR5 clearly limited the system performance, but again we see how the new memory architecture is more efficient even when we only have one communication channel. While DDR4 memories more than double the rendering time when they are only one channel, the performance loss in DDR5 is much more modest, being only 30% slower. Apart from this factor, the faster DDR4 and DDR5 memories get tangled up, depending on the balance of timings and frequencies, bringing advantage to one or the other.

Games (RTX 3080 Ti)

Testing in games is a bore. Counter Strike the variation is a measly 6% from best to worst memory. When we look at Rainbow Six Siege, the gap widens a little more, but nothing significant, just a natural progression of the best memories getting above the slower settings. Interestingly, DDR5 fared slightly better in single-channel, something that may have been caused by the lower latency of the single-channel configuration. And the difference is just over 1%, so far from being relevant.

But it is in Red Dead Redemption 2 that we see the biggest changes, with the single-channel DDR5 delivering better or equal performance to all DDR4 configurations, even tying with the 5333MHz configuration, ie, with DDR4 operating at one frequency louder and with lower timings. With both 4800MHz and dual-channel, DDR5 was 7.5% faster than DDR4. It was the most significant difference, but it did not reach double digit percentages.

Games (Intel UHD 770)

With the integrated graphics we limited our tests to the supported operating frequencies. As benches limited to integrated graphics tend to be cheaper builds, we tested the scenario where most consumers, who will bet on input mainboards, will be able to use their memories.

After a draw in Rainbow Six Siege and take advantage of DDR4 in 3DMark, for the first time we have more clearly a difference of more than double digit percentages. Input DDR5 (4800MHz) beat the default setting of DDR4 (3200MHz) by 11% in Counter Strike.

Conclusion

Looking at the tests as a whole, we definitely don’t see those leaps that are the dream of intergenerational consumption yet. Not that there aren’t good moments, like the 7-zip jump and also synthetic AIDA64 read and write tests. But in practice these differences fall into a tedious world of paltry differences, with changes that often don’t even reach double digit percentages.

But things change a bit when we put price and availability on the balance. A DDR4 memory @3200MHz is quite affordable, or even 3600MHz settings can be purchased for low values. DDR5, on the other hand, is not even a question of price: at the moment we have a large shortage of this component. DDR5 memories bring integrated power controllers, the PMICs, which are currently in short supply. The result is the clear non-existence of DDR5 kits for purchase on the market.

The support for higher frequencies and the greater efficiency of the new distribution of communication channels show a high potential for DDR5 in the future, especially when stable memories arrive at lower timings. But at the moment focusing on upgrading to DDR5 shouldn’t be a priority even for those with a compatible platform like 12th generation Intel Core. Not only is DDR4 capable of delivering a similar level of performance to current DDR5 modules, it has a huge advantage that, unlike DDR5, it is possible to buy it.