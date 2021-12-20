Defending champions, Barcelona will face Real Madrid in the quarterfinals of the Women’s Champions League | international football

One of the biggest rivalries in world football will have its first chapter in the UEFA Women’s Champions League. The draw for the quarterfinals of the competition, this Monday, put Real Madrid, who are playing the Champions League for the first time, on Barcelona’s path, current European champion.

Barça has the current Golden Ball, Alexia Putellas, and is having a perfect season: they have won all 20 games played so far (14 in Espanyol and six in Champions), with 103 goals scored, an average of 5.15 per match, and only five suffered. Real is the eighth place in the Spanish.

THE Paris Saint-Germain, from the Brazilian Luana, who returned to play last Thursday after nine months of recovering from a knee injury, will face Bayern Munich. Biggest Women’s Champions winner, with seven titles, Lyon will face Juventus. The last match of the quarters will be between Wolfsburg and Arsenal, two former European champions.

The quarter finals will be played in the second half of March. The first leg, on the 22nd and 23rd, will have Real Madrid, Bayern, Juventus and Arsenal as hosts. The return matches will be on the 30th and 31st. There is no longer the rule of goal scored away from home as a tiebreaker in the competition.