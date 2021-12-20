Democratic senator says he will not approve Joe Biden’s social reform plan

Plan provides kindergarten for all children, tax credits for homes and substantial investments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Democratic senator Joe Manchin announced this Sunday, 19, that he will not approve the gigantic social reform plan of Joe Biden, in what seems to mean the end of the president’s program that aims to transform the United States. “I can’t go any further,” said the West Virginia legislator, who for weeks was one of the main obstacles to the social and ecological reform program. “I cannot vote in favour,” added Manchi, citing in particular rising prices and the extent of debt. “I just can’t. I’ve tried everything humanly possible, but I can’t,” added the conservative senator, who made a fortune from fossil fuels. “And not”.

West Virginia is the second-largest coal-producing state after Wyoming, according to government data, and generates 90% of its electricity from fuel. Called “Build Back Better,” the $1.75 trillion plan specifically provides for kindergarten for all children, tax credits for homes and substantial investments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. After a first vote in the House of Representatives in November, where Democrats won infighting between centrists, worried about the effect on debt, and the left, which wanted to go further on spending, the Senate vote was postponed on last days. Since the Senate is divided (50 lawmakers on each side), either Democrat has what appears to be a veto on any bill if the Republicans unite.

*With information from AFP