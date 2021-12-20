Deputy who graduated for mental health says that her illness is political – 12/19/2021 – Power

State Deputy Monica Seixas (PSOL), 35, was somewhat a pioneer in announcing at the end of July that she was taking a leave of absence from the São Paulo Legislative Assembly to take care of her mental health.

Spokesperson for a collective mandate, the parliamentary woman —who in the Casa’s systems is Monica da Mandata Activist— suffered body aches caused by crises of panic, anxiety and depression, which she attributes to factors ranging from political violence to racism, going through internal conflicts in the cabinet.

“My illness is political,” she tells leaf, in his first interview after returning to the Assembly earlier this month. As the collective model is informal, Monica is officially the incumbent, while the so-called co-deputies act because they have been appointed as advisors.

With the four-month absence, the substitute, Raul Marcelo, also from PSOL, was called up.

A journalist and activist for causes such as the right to water, Monica is still undergoing psychological and psychiatric treatment and says she is making an effort to break the taboos of herself and society. “I’m getting over the shame to talk about it. It’s learning to get back to life.”

The psolist says she is resuming her routine in the midst of ups and downs, worried about being sidetracked by admitting to the illness. And she recommends that anyone in a similar situation seek help and, if applicable, take medication, avoiding a prejudice that she herself had.

Opponent of the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and João Doria (PSDB) governments, the deputy reports living with threats and offenses against her and her family. Monica, who was close to Marielle Franco, the PSOL councilor murdered in Rio de Janeiro in 2018, sometimes says she also has “a real fear of being killed”.

First, as mrs. it is? I am in therapy and adapting to medication. Anyone who suffers from emotional illness knows that there are variations. I have generalized anxiety and panic disorder. I’m still learning to live with it and have the courage to speak up.

How did it start? My illness started at the end of 2019. I had a lot of difficulty in diagnosing. I had physical reactions. I already thought I was having a heart attack, going blind, I’ve scratched myself until I hurt even though I don’t have any allergies. Afterwards it took me a long time to accept that I was emotional and that I thought that coming out was the end of my political career, that they would stamp “fragile” on my forehead.

When I collapsed, I learned that emotional illness is an illness like any other. Not talking about this is not facing another Brazilian epidemic, which is that of mental illnesses. And SUS still does not have adequate care for people in my condition.

Do you propose any solution? Based on this understanding, I am looking for ways to formulate policies. I’m getting over the shame and taking on the task of talking about it openly, even though I have to go through people’s distrust of my ability. My illness is political, and the solution and the way forward must also be political.

Have you been able to identify causes? Having material conditions also has an emotional impact. There are several factors that interfere: racism, hunger trajectory, institutional and political violence. I already needed a security guard to take my son to soccer, because of pocketnaristas among the parents of other children.

I also mention the death of Marielle, who was my friend, the successive death threats I suffer. I have a real fear of being killed. Sometimes, when I’m in a stereo car on the street, it goes through my mind over and over again, that someone might shoot me. For over a year, a man chased me everywhere, including the door of my house and office.

I’m sure that several other congressmen, especially the black ones, are in a situation similar to mine.

Does it make a connection between your health framework and your experience in the Assembly? Yes, but the political situation as a whole contributes. I started to symptomatize and notice the first signs at the end of the first year of the mandate. My microphone has been cut off several times during speeches.

The Assembly has daily violence. Yesterday [quinta-feira, 16] there was a chorus in the plenary chairs cursing me, I had to go out escorted [após se opor à bancada bolsonarista em discussão sobre passaporte vacinal].

your removal coincided with the growing crisis in the collective mandate by which mrs. he was elected, with the departure of people from the original group of nine co-deputies, some seeking their own paths, and conflicts around agendas. What was the weight of that? The mandate is a new experience, and an experience of itself. We came up with a very audacious mandate, with nine different ones, and I alone was responsible for making these differences fit in parliament. I’m very proud of our achievements, but everyday life is complex. I fought in the plenary, and when I went up to the cabinet, I fought again.

And there is a lot of racism in this process, in which I started to stop understanding myself as a subject and started to accept that I was a servant, a secretary, an employee. I had to respond to everyone, be strong, handle everything. It was that feeling that I couldn’t rest, feel anything, be afraid. I accepted that I was a machine and forgot the emotional side.

The death of her affectionate father, in July, was also a kind of trigger? A lot of what I was hiding inside of me broke out the moment my foster father was admitted, shortly after losing my biological father to Covid. I told the term that I was going to graduate, to be with my affectionate father in the last days of his life, and I couldn’t, because everyone depended on me.

Heard insinuations about using the license as a strategic exit or electoral promotion tactic? These inferences inside and outside my office contributed a lot to my reaching a very acute situation. Politics is very violent, especially for women.

This is very cruel. If my case were appendicitis or heart attack, everyone would understand the need for me to take a break to heal. I was physically symptomatic. And everyone telling me I was wrong or it was a lie or a frill.

What was the last straw? I didn’t choose to take leave, I collapsed. And then there was a medical intervention and that of my party. I’ve spent the last few months unable to get off the couch. My removal was even denied by a sector of my mandate. It is not the mandate that is in crisis, it is a sector that left to run for the election, became frustrated and came back repositioned. And I can’t be a spokesperson for individuals, just for the commitment we made in the election.

Of the three that competed in 2020, Erika Hilton was elected [vereadora na capital, pelo PSOL], but Jesus dos Santos (PDT) and Raquel Marques (Network), no. Are you referring to them? Yes. The two began to fight the PSOL, they returned to the mandate through the electoral pact and since then we have been unable to reach a consensus. The rest of the collective remains calm. Worked with the alternate and remains with me.

Are there any solutions being forwarded? There isn’t one yet. All of this is under negotiation and debate. It’s still a tough time. We are a mandate and we have political responsibility beyond individual priorities.

Do you have any self-criticism about the model? I am a member of the PSOL and am subject to the party’s code of ethics. One error of the mandate was that we didn’t create at election time a covenant about our code of ethics. I cannot ignore the ethical standard that the PSOL has with the use of public resources. I can’t be a spokesperson for sectarian feminism with trans women.

The flags with the which mandates undertook in the campaign are being fulfilled satisfactorily for its nearly 150 thousand voters? Our mandate is one of the best and most active in the Assembly, remains faithful to its origins, serves many social movements and produces political summaries. It did not betray the pact it made with voters, which was not about people, but about causes. And I think this term has been very happy so far, despite having cost my emotional health [risos].

Does trying for re-election, individually or collectively, depend on these internal definitions? My concern for 2022, more than aesthetics, is the content, the agenda. How are we going to fight hunger, the coronavirus and mental illness pandemics, the advances in school dropout and deforestation? Whether collectively or not, my task is to debate this. The party is discussing how the candidacies will be.

How did you assess the four-month suspension of Deputy Fernando Cury (Citizenship) for having groped Isa Penna (PSOL) in the plenary? It was a pedagogical advance, in a situation that is much more everyday than one imagines, not only in the São Paulo Assembly, but also in other houses. When I arrived, a sort of scavenger hunt took place among the men to choose the most beautiful female deputies. And I, as a black woman, was not on the list, right?

​Why was the expectation raised at the beginning of this legislature not being proved, with the opposition to Doria strengthened, that the Assembly would become less subservient to the Palácio dos Bandeirantes? The Doria government carried out far greater social attacks against the population of São Paulo than those of the Bolsonaro government, with weak opposition. It advanced against resources to fight hunger, housing policies, environmental protection. It closed public companies and was cruel to the most vulnerable.

The Assembly has a very low income and acts in accordance with the government’s interests. THE [bancada da] situation is still very big, is the majority. Commissions don’t work right. Everything Doria wants arrives as a matter of urgency and has to be resolved in plenary. There is a colonialist culture of exchanging favors. Almost everything is fake, made from backstage accords.

Mrs. defends that the PSOL has its own candidacy for the presidency, with proposals more to the left, and sees with reservations the support for Lula (PT), even more now, with the nod to the right with Geraldo Alckmin of vice. Like is the debate? The experience with Brazilian-style nazi-fascism is making everyone rethink their urgencies, and I have no doubt that the first one is to defeat Pocketnarism, not just Bolsonaro. But, amidst the redefinitions and partisan exchanges, to make the distant become so close, it will have to give up a lot of agenda, a lot of ideas.

The PSOL’s task, historically, is to dare to push the debate to the left on topics such as the legalization of abortion and the regulation of pesticides, to discuss what no one is willing to discuss, to push the agendas of the streets and of the most vulnerable. My sector at PSOL is rebelling against a negotiation that is purely pragmatic rather than programmatic.

What if, in the second round, in order to defeat Pocketnarism, it is necessary to support a program more to the center? We will support it. I would support the Devil in the second round against Bolsonaro. What we are saying is that we are not at a juncture where, in a first round, there is a chance that we will lose to Nazi-fascism.

X-RAY

Monica Cristina Seixas Bonfim, 35

A member of the PSOL, she is a state deputy in her first term, as spokesperson for Mandata Ativista, a group of nine co-deputies who was elected in 2018. The collective candidacy generated by the Bancada Activist movement obtained 149,000 votes, the tenth highest vote in the state. A journalist and socio-environmental activist, Monica was a co-founder of the Itu Vai Parar collective and candidate for mayor of the city by PSOL in 2016. She was also a parliamentary advisor to councilor Sâmia Bomfim (PSOL-SP), now a federal deputy, and a member of Raps (Rede de Ação). Policy for Sustainability)