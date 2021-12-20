Did you not receive the thirteenth? Know what to do | Financial services

Read too:

For workers who have worked for at least 15 days during the year and have not been fired for just cause and find themselves in this situation, see what actions should be taken.

It is possible to file a labor lawsuit in the Mystery of Work against the company, represented by a lawyer or union of the category, if the first or second installment is not carried out. The recommendation is that the measure be adopted when a friendly solution with the company’s human resources sector has not been possible.

“The non-payment of the obligation is considered an infraction (Law 4,090/62), which may result in heavy fines for the company in the case of a notice of violation by a Labor inspector. The value is 160 UFIRs (R﹩170.25) per employee , and this is doubled in case of recurrence”, explains Richard Domingos, executive director of Confirp Contabilidade.

In addition to the administrative fine generated by the Ministry of Labor, there are cases in which workers can receive the amount of the extra salary with correction due to the delay. This will depend on the Collective Agreement of each professional category.

But beware: the labor appeal is not valid for those who asked for an advance payment of the thirteenth month on vacation. In these cases, the worker does not receive the first installment, only the second.

Economic crisis does not release payment of the benefit

Despite the economic slowdown – in the third semester the Brazil’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) fell 0.1% and it is at the same level as at the end of 2019 and beginning of 2020, in other words, it was at a level equivalent to the pre-pandemic period – there is no legal provision to stop paying the benefit for active employees.

What is under discussion in National Congress is the bill that extends until 2023 the payroll tax relief policy for the 17 sectors that employ the most in the country. THE Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ) approved on December 2nd the final wording of the proposal and the text is submitted for analysis by the Federal Senate.

The exemption is expected to end at the end of this year and allows companies to replace the 20% social security contribution on employees’ salaries with a rate on gross revenue, which can vary from 1% to 4.5%. Among the 17 sectors of the economy that can adhere to this model are the textile, footwear, machinery and equipment and animal protein, civil construction, communication and road transport industries.

Make calculations on the amount to be received

Half of the total amount of your gross salary, without any discount, must be paid in the first installment, due on the 30th. In the second installment, the worker needs to prepare for the Income Tax and INSS deduction.

The calculation of the 13th salary must consider the worker’s salary and amounts such as overtime, commissions and night hours or unhealthy work. Benefits such as transportation vouchers and company profit sharing are not included in the account, as Richard Domingos points out.

using our net salary calculator you will arrive at the result.

For those who haven’t worked the full year , the account to be considered is:

* Divide your gross salary registered in the portfolio, without deducting Income Tax and INSS for 12 months

* Multiply the result by the number of months you worked with a fraction equal to or greater than 15 of those within the month.

* The result of the first installment will be equivalent to half of this amount, without discounts.

