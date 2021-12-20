Diego Costa refuses Al Nassr’s proposal and may have a defined future at Galo in the coming days – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético Diego Costa helped Galo win the Brasileirão

The international press points out that striker Diego Costa refused an offer from Al Nassr, a Saudi Arabian club, for a two-year contract. The 32-year-old Hispanic-Brazilian striker has no defined future at Atlético, even with a tie until the end of 2022. He won the Brasileirão and the Copa do Brasil with the Rooster shirt

The player himself left in doubt the permanence. Diego Costa has a market in European football and elsewhere in the world.

Galo’s board made it clear that only athletes interested in the project will remain at the club. In this sense, a new conversation should take place in the next few days to define Diego Costa’s future.

Last week, after winning the bi-championship of the Copa do Brasil, the player indicated that he will remain at Galo. “I’m going to take advantage of the holidays to be able, next season, to start well. Doing the pre-season so I can be happy and strong,” said the player.

News

Atlético have three new guaranteed items for the next season. Striker Ademir, who was the great highlight of América, defensive midfielder Guilherme Castilho and defender Vitor Mendes, a duo that performed well at Juventude. The two players belong to Galo and will return to the club.

In the press in Rio Grande do Sul, the highlight continues involving a possible negotiation by Galo to have defensive midfielder Edenílson, from Internacional. Athletic board denies it.

Check out Atlético’s main news on Itatiaia’s Youtube channel