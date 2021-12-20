Digital Foundry says Final Fantasy 7 Remake is “worst AAA PC release in a long time”

Analysis has not yet aired due to performance issues

After a year and eight months, Final Fantasy 7 Remake comes to PC via the Epic Store. THE Digital Foundry been testing the game and said “the FFVIIR port to PC is terrible”. The finding was announced in the twitter, since the channel didn’t even release the video, such is the difficulty in having an acceptable performance.

Alexander Battaglia says the reason he hasn’t done the Port analysis yet is that “the stutters that happen immediately when entering the rendered graphics are unacceptable”. That is, as soon as the first cutscene starts, the crashes also start.

Another Digital Foundry member, John Linneman, said Alexander uploaded captured content from Final Fantasy 7 Remake gameplay and even though the PC used for testing was equipped with a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 and an Intel Core i9-10900K and running at 1080p only, was not enough to avoid the problems. “It’s a mess,” says Linneman.



Battaglia compares the level of FF7R port issues with what has been seen in The Medium and No Man’s Sky in their releases. He says that even though it shows that the game is running at 60FPS, it’s not what it actually looks like. At the Resetera, he says “this is literally the worst AAA release” seen on PC in a long time. He goes further and tells no one to buy the game.

This is already the second problem facing the newly released Square Enix title. The FF7R PC port arrived at a full price of US$ 70, and here in Brazil it costs BRL 350 in the Epic Store. The version available for PC is the same as the PlayStation 5 Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, with Yuffie’s expansion and improved graphics.

Square Enix had already released the entire Kingdom Hearts compilation on the Epic Store in March and no Steam version was mentioned and it seems the developer should maintain the exclusivity of its releases. The same should happen with Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, as it is available for pre-order exclusively from the Epic Store.

Source: Eurogamer