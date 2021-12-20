Director of SBT explains Fiorentino’s refusal to the Fashion Squad and she responds

Fernando Pelégio, director of artistic planning and creation at SBT, posted on social media about Isabella Fiorentino and Arlindo Grund’s refusal to present the new season of the Fashion Squad. Then, the former model and fashion consultant made a point of commenting on the post by the channel’s boss. The attraction returns to the air in 2022, led by Renata Kuerten and Lucas Anderi.

“They say that the team that is winning doesn’t move. Pure truth. When it was decided that we would return with an unprecedented season of Esquadrão da Moda, the first thing we did was get in touch with the protagonists Isabella Fiorentino and Arlindo Grund”, began Fernando Pelegio in an Instagram post. On record, he shared a photo of the attraction’s two former presenters.

The director went on: “Both were very grateful and tempted to embark on this successful adventure that since 2009 has proven to be a successful show with audiences, critics and commercials. But this pandemic has changed a lot in everyone’s lives. In theirs it would be no different. They reinvented themselves and today they have other personal and professional goals that require a lot of attention and time.”

“They politely declined our invitation and I’m sure, heartbroken as well. We can only thank for so much talent, professionalism, friendship and dedication that they have had in these 12 years. We wish all the happiness in the world to both, with the certainty that the doors of SBT will remain open. We will miss you but the friendship will continue to persevere. Thank you to both of them for all these years together”, he concluded.

“The best moments of my life were lived there”, declared Isabella Fiorentino

Moved by the post, Isabella Fiorentino made a point of commenting, with a statement to the broadcaster. “That’s why SBT is the happiest broadcaster in the country! When we join the family, we treat each other like real family! The best moments of my life were lived there”, guaranteed the former model.

“My friendship with Arlindo Grund, the butterflies in my stomach at the Squadron’s debut, the birth of my children (I’ll never forget the support you gave me at this difficult time in my life), the excitement of expressive numbers at Ibope, the meetings with Silvio Santos (they always left me shaky), the entry of my sister Carol Fiorentino on the Bake Off program and the pride in watching the most beautiful and chic program of life every Saturday!”

She continued: “Yes, I watched every episode of the Squad, attentive to every detail, always thinking about improving every day! Love you so much! O Esquadrão is a success, and now I will be a spectator (fan) of the program. We are going to receive Renata Kuerten and Lucas Anderi with great affection and respect, because they are great at what they do”.

The former presenter of the attraction gave the cue for a “feature appearance” in the new season. “Wait for me for a visit, huh guys? Let’s make a shared custody of our son Squadron of Fashion! Fernando Pelegio, you know my affection for you. I will always be grateful for everything you’ve done for me! Love you.”

With new presenters, Squadron of Fashion returns in 2022

Esquadrão da Moda is going to have new editions on the SBT schedule next year. According to information obtained by the on the small screen, the attraction brings a good commercial return for the station and only stopped being produced because of the coronavirus pandemic, which made it impossible to visit stores and participants, street recordings and everything that the format required.

The program debuted in 2009, with Fiorentino and Grund in charge of revamping the look of viewers. In the format, the participant receives tips from fashion consultants on how to dress in style, has a budget for shopping and meets friends and family with her wardrobe renewed.

Since the first half of 2020, the attraction has only shown reruns and even went on hiatus. The last edition of the program aired in May this year, but it was not unprecedented.