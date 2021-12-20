Dismissed by Grêmio, he can stop at São Paulo

When he left Grêmio, Rafinha seemed to have Coritiba as the right destination for 2022. But, it was already speculated in Fluminense and now in São Paulo. Morumbi’s team promoted a cleanup in recent days and the hiring of the right-back was suggested.

The tricolor from São Paulo should formalize in the coming days an official offer for the athlete who passed through Porto Alegre in 2021 and was the side with the most assists in the Brasileirão of the season. The 36-year-old player must listen to the proposals and choose the one that best suits his career moment.

Douglas Costa has already been cited as São Paulo’s target for 2022. The player would be hired with the help of a partner, who would pay the star’s salaries. In Rafinha’s case, it seems that the deal would be done along the same lines. The point is that the deal with Daniel Alves was similar, except that this partner did not show up and the club accumulated debts with the multi-champion.

Club Kiss’ judgment will be interrupted due to Grêmio and Corinthians

São Paulo can take Rafinha

São Paulo recently paid R$ 13 million for Orejuela, a full-back who passed by Grêmio, quickly, and ended up being traded. However, the Colombian was unable to establish himself and could even be involved in an exchange with the Porto Alegre team.

Daniel Alves left the club some time ago and is at Barcelona, ​​he had several problems to receive the salaries determined in the contract. And there’s still Igor Vinicius in the position, a player who did poorly this season.

São Paulo has already talked to Flamengo for Rodinei, a player who has been desired by several clubs lately. However, as the cariocas want 1 million dollars, the business didn’t work.

Anyway, did you like the news?

So, subscribe to YouTube and follow us on our social networks like the TikTok, twitter, The Instagram it’s the Facebook. So you can follow all the News about our Tricolor Immortal.

Image: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA