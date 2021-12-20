Doctor Strange 2 remakes to include new cameos

According to THR, the success of Spider-Man: No Return Home motivated Marvel Studios to add guest appearances that were not originally planned. The idea is for the film to have more ‘fun’ with the multiverse.

Doctor Strange in the Madness Multiverse has been undergoing significant remakes since November and the film is scripted by Michael Waldron, the same as in the Loki series.

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the Marvel Studios was inspired by ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home‘ and ‘Loki‘ when setting a remake period for ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘.

The website even confirms that this period is really close to completion, as had been pointed out by Benedict Wong and the producer Victoria Alonso.

“The remake period was spurred on by the new ‘Spider-Man’ and Disney+’s ‘Loki’ movie, as they both deal with Multiverse concepts. ‎We heard that Marvel was excited by the many actors involved in ‘No Return Home’, in addition to the game of having character variants as happened in the series.”

‘Strange Doctor in the Multiverse of Madness’ has direction of Sam Raimi (Spider-Man 2) and hits theaters on May 6, 2022.