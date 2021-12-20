Domestic violence against women is ‘almost satanic’, says Pope Francis

ROME — Pope Francis said that men who commit violence against women do something “almost satanic.” The Pontiff made the comment, one of his most forceful to date to condemn attacks, during a program on the Italian TV network TG5, in which he spoke with three women and a man, all victims of some form of violence.

“The number of women who are assaulted and abused in their homes by their husbands is very, very high,” the Pope said in response to a question asked by one of the women named Giovanna. because the aggressor takes advantage of a helpless person, who can only try to escape the blows. It’s humiliating, very humiliating.

Giovanna said that she now takes care of her four children alone, after having escaped from a violent home.

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic nearly two years ago, Francis I has spoken out several times against domestic violence, which has risen in many countries as women have been confined at home with their abusers.

In Italy alone, according to police calculations, there are around 90 cases of violence against women a day, 62% of which take place inside homes.

The Pope affirmed that battered women do not lose their dignity.

“I see dignity in you, because if you didn’t have dignity, you wouldn’t be here,” he told Giovanna.

He also heard on the program the reports of a homeless woman who told of her suffering in life on the streets and of a man who was trying to reintegrate into society after spending 25 years in jail.

The Pope created assistance services in the area around the Vatican to provide health and personal care services to the homeless population.

In 2020, when a palace near St. Peter’s Square and where a convent had once functioned was empty, he ordered it to be turned into a shelter, rejecting the proposal to convert it into a luxury hotel.