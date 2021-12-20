Driveclub director says Forza Horizon 5 is too tiring

Forza Horizon 5 was the top rated 2021 game according to Metacrict, but still, there were some who didn’t like it. This time, Paul Rustchynsky, the director of Playstation’s Driveclub, went to social media to air his displeasure with Forza Horion 5, and said that “the formula is too tired.”

If you remember, Driveclub was a racing game that many called it “Forza Killer”, meaning it would end the Forza Horizon franchise. However, this did not happen, the game was shut down and the team disbanded. Meanwhile, Forza Horizon 5 has set incredible records and surpassed more than 12 million players in just under a month.

Below, check out what Paul Rustchynsky said about Playground Games’ latest title:

#ForzaHorizon5 is no doubt the best in the series & the best open world racer there is. Yet I bounced off it quicker than previous entries. It really is great, but I’m starting to feel fatigue with the formula now. I really hope FH6 is more than just ‘same game, new location’. pic.twitter.com/LnboxBixQR — Paul Rustchynsky (@Rushy33) December 18, 2021

Note that he stopped playing Forza Horizon 5 quickly as he “felt tired”, and despite being the best open world racing game out there, it still seems to have not been enough to cheer Rustchynsky.

Some members of the media really hit this point, that Forza Horizon should change, despite its huge success, should be different – ​​but no one has given any idea what that would be like. What ideas would that be? What do you think of Rustchynsky’s statements?