Driver crashes with pickup truck in parked trailer and passenger dies in Uberlândia | Mining Triangle

A person, male and age unknown, died this Sunday morning (19) after the truck in which she was hitting a trailer parked on Avenida Rondon Pacheco, in Uberlândia. According to the Military Police (PM), the driver of the vehicle fled after the accident and the suspicion is that he was drunk.

In an interview with TV Integration at the site, Lieutenant Leonardo Rodrigues do Santos told how the event was dynamic.

“According to witnesses, the driver of the truck was at high speed when he suddenly noticed the signpost, tried to make a maneuver, lost control of the steering and came into collision with the truck”, explained the lieutenant.

Also according to the police, people still reported that the driver was visibly drunk and got out of the car with a bottle of alcoholic beverage in his hand. “He left the scene and escaped an unknown path. We have no news of him,” added the military man.

Inside the truck, officers also found a substance analogous to marijuana.

According to the Fire Department, the passenger was trapped in the hardware and was removed after 2 hours of work. “We used rescue techniques, stabilized the vehicle and then removed the victim,” said Lieutenant Patrícia Castro.

Until the last update of this article, the PM carried out steps to find the driver of the truck. He can answer for homicide with eventual intent – one that the person takes the risk of killing – and for being possibly drunk and having used narcotics.

Fire Department removed a victim in an accident in Uberlândia — Photo: Fábio Melo/g1