Du Queiroz talks about dreams with the Corinthians shirt and reveals favorite player of the current squad

One of the great revelations of Corinthians in the 2021 season was defensive midfielder Du Queiroz. At the end of his first year at the professional level, the young man talked about his versatility on the field, his dreams with the white jersey, the games at Neo Química Arena with the presence of Fiel and also told who is his favorite player in the current squad.

“I started in São Paulo as a striker, but then you go on and say ‘puts, it won’t do for me’ and go down, right. Then, as a forward, as I was fast and strong, I went to the side, and then one day the opportunity arose and the guys said ‘go for free here’, then I went and did well and stayed in that mix. And it’s good for you to have that, because whether you like it or not, you’re versatile,” said the player on the podcast “It’s in the idea”.

During the dispute of the Brazilian Championship, Du was used as a wild card by coach Sylvinho. The 21-year-old athlete acted, most of the time, as a midfielder. However, in Fagner’s absence he also played on the side. In his first press conference, in November, the 37 shirt had already commented on his versatility on the field and how he would be available to the coach for whatever was necessary.

Queiroz joined the professional cast this year. Before that, he played in Timon’s Sub-20 and Sub-23. Today, with 16 games played by the main team, the defensive midfielder already has big dreams with the Alvinegra shirt.

“MMy biggest dream with the Corinthians shirt is to be champion of the Libertadores and Mundial. And it’s close for us to achieve this. We have very good expectations, right? We came from a good championship, I think it has everything to work out”, he said.

During the interview, Du was asked which is his favorite player in the current squad of the East Zone team. Without hesitating, the player mentioned the name of Renato Augusto, who lives his second spell at Timão.

“Renato Very technically outstanding. In training, in everything, the guy is very outstanding.. And if you ask the 30 athletes, 29 will say Renato. Fits in the Cup, even old. He’s very good”, he revealed.

Finally, Du spoke about the meeting with the Corinthians fans in Itaquera. For him, what most differentiates Fiel from other fans is the support even when the alvinegra goal is leaked.

“We’ve played in other stadiums and Corinthians fans are very different, it’s unique, there’s no way. The guys don’t stop singing for a minute… I think the difference is when they score, that the guys sing even louder than when it was normal”, he declared.

See more at: Du Queiroz.