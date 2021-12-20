Dynho Alves goes to live in a hotel after finding an empty house: ‘Laugh not to cry’

Ex-pawn returned for the first time to the property where he lived with Mc Mirella and found the house unfurnished; funkeira filed for divorce and removed her belongings from the place

Play / Instagram @dynhoalves Dynho said he will stay in a hotel until he can furnish the house again



the funkeiro Dynho Alves decided to live in a hotel after returning home, where he lived with Mc Mirella, and find the property practically empty. THE funkeira decided to put an end to the relationship and ask for a divorce while the singer participated in the 13th edition of farm and removed his belongings from the house. The reason for the separation was an intense approximation with Sthefane Matos, what she also ended up divorced by the events on the reality show. This Saturday, 18, after returning home for the first time and finding the place practically empty, Dynho said he will stay in a hotel until he can furnish the house. “I hadn’t come home here, right. Look at the pool at the situation. I’m at the hotel until I manage to get things done here at home, tidying everything up and keeping it organized. Go after what’s still missing here at home so I can come back here again. So, for now, I’ll stay at the hotel,” he told followers of Instagram.

Dynho also cited that he has been thinking about recent events in his life. “It’s every thing that happens in my life that I go crazy. My God in heaven, there is a heart”, he spoke on the social network. The former pawn showed followers the practically empty property, with only a television, clothes and tennis shoes of the singer. “Guys, I’m cracking here. Really, you have to laugh not to cry. Look at the echo of the house.”