Dynho Alves shows how Mirella left home after separation

Top Stories

Feng Shui Tips: Check it out and start the year 2022 on the right foot

Dynho Alves opened the game to his followers and told how his ex-wife, funkeira, Mirella, left the house after the separation. The couple have shared how they’ve dealt with divorce and the hateful comments they’ve been getting on the Internet.

The videos circulated last Friday (18), the funk player, dancer and influencer Dynho Alves filmed the situation of the house and confessed to his followers that he will stay at the hotel. That’s because the house is empty and the dancer says he needs to buy the missing things.

Don’t miss it! What’s New on Netflix! See what to watch to liven up your weekend

In the network, Dynho told that many things have happened in life and expressed: “Let there be heart”

After talking a little about how you feel, the funkeiro decided to show the house. The tour started in the outdoor area and then showed the influencer’s clothes closet.

Dynho also showed the room, which is almost empty. See video.

Have you read this one? Maraisa shows off her body, leaves fans open-mouthed and receives tribute from Maiara

Dynho Alves and Mirella separation

MC Mirella decided to divorce the singer after watching scenes starring Dynho and Sthe Matos. Still within the reality ‘A Fazenda 13’, the pedestrians, including Rico Melquiades, spoke about the exchange of caresses between the two pawns.

In one of the discord games, Dynho explained that he treated Sthe like a sister and that they had a partnership. Although, the affections continued and they even talked about a possible trisal. Thereby, Mirella decided to leave the house in which he lived with Dynho Alves and Victor Igoh, Sthe’s fiance, he ended his relationship with the influencer.

Don’t leave without looking here: “I ended up seeing something I didn’t want,” Pocah vented on social media