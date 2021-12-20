e-SUS app Notifies complete one week off the air

The application Conecta SUS completes a week off the air this Friday after the hacker attack, which took place on the 10th. As a result, users have found it difficult to obtain proof of vaccination against covid-19, a document that has been required for access to public and closed places in several municipalities and to travel.

The Ministry of Health said, in a note, that it is acting to restore the systems as quickly as possible and that all data were successfully recovered. Minister Marcelo Queiroga expects the system to return this weekend.

Conass, the National Council of Health Secretaries, reported that the invasion had a strong impact at a time when two epidemics are being monitored: covid-19 and influenza. Powering the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome case notification system has already been resumed. But the e-SUS Notifica application, used to notify mild cases of covid, is still down.

Without access to the databases, Fiocruz’s systems that monitor Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, influenza and the coronavirus pandemic were harmed in the last week. The researcher at InfoGripe and the Fiocruz Covid-19 Observatory, Daniel Vilela reports that the lack of information makes it difficult to draw up public health policies.

Conecta SUS has information about vaccines, exams, medications and services provided by citizens in primary care facilities.

While the system does not come back, the recommendation is to look for the post where the doses were applied and request a duplicate of the National Vaccination Card. Some states have their own applications for issuing the digital certificate. The Ministry of Health warns that it does not provide the National Vaccination Certificate by email. So beware of fake messages.