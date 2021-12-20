Eletrobras approves business plan and BNDES postpones consultation on privatization process; earnings and more highlights

The corporate news this Monday (20) highlights the approval of the Master Plan for Business and Management 2022-2026 of Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6). In addition, Isa Cteep (TRPL4), JSL (JSLG3), Randon (RAPT4) and Melnick Even (MELK3) approved the distribution of dividends and interest on equity (JCP).

Taesa (TAEE11), Neoenergia (NEOE3) and Energisa (ENGI11) won lots from the transmission auction held last Friday (17th).

São Carlos (SCAR3) acquired 95% of the Edificio Paulista Office Park, for R$ 81.7 million.

Check out the highlights:

Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6)

Eletrobras (ELET3) approved the Business and Management Master Plan 2022-2026, which foresees a total investment of R$ 48.337 billion in the period.

The plan contemplates the capitalization of the company, of the Council of the Investment Partnership Program (CPPI), which deals with the modeling of the privatization of Eletrobras.

Among the goals for 2022, the company includes a 164 megawatt (MW) generation expansion and a 193-kilometer transmission expansion. In addition, also for next year, the company intends to have revenue from other businesses of 3.47% in relation to recurring revenue.

Also highlighted, the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) informed that the date of the Public Hearing of the Eletrobras Privatization Process was changed, from December 22, 2021 to January 5, 2022, remaining the 10 am (Brasilia time).

Taesa (TAEE11) was the winner in the dispute for lot 1, referring to Transmission Auction No. 02/2021 promoted on this date by the National Electric Energy Agency, with RAP of R$ 129.9 million, discount of 47.7% .

Neoenergy (NEOE3)

Neoenergia (NEOE3) won lot 4 of the transmission auction for an Annual Allowed Revenue (RAP) of R$ 37.1 million.

Energisa (ENGI11)

Energisa (ENGI11) won lot 5 of the transmission auction with a 48.68% discount, by offering an Allowed Annual Revenue (RAP) of 11.3 million.

Also read: Broadcast auction repeats strong competition and has an average discount of 50%

Isa Cteep (TRPL4)

Isa Cteep (TRPL4) will distribute R$ 114.5 million in JCP, which represents R$ 0.1738 per share, ex-rights on December 23rd.

JSL (JSLG3) approved the distribution of interest on equity (JCP) of R$45.3 million, corresponding to R$0.159100094 per share. Payment will be made on January 31, 2022.

Randon (RAPT4) approved the distribution of interest on equity of R$50.7 million, corresponding to the gross amount of R$0.15405 per common and preferred share. Payment will be made on January 20, 2022.

All holders of shares of the company on the shareholding basis of December 22, 2021 will be entitled to receive.

In addition, the company informed that all shares held in its treasury will be cancelled, in the total amount of 16,445,276 preferred shares of the Company, without reducing the value of the Capital Stock.

Melnick Even (MELK3)

Melnick approved the payment of dividends in the amount of R$0.069 per share, bringing the total to R$14 million, based on the December 22 shareholding position. Payment will be made on December 30, 2021.

Omega Energy (OMGE3)

The Board of Directors of Omega Energia approved the incorporation of Omega Geração by the company.

December 23 will be the last trading day for Omega Geração (OMGE3) shares on B3. As of December 27th, Omega Geração’s shares will no longer be traded on the Novo Mercado and Omega Energia’s shares will be traded using the MEGA3 ticker.

Omega Geração shareholders will receive 2,263126202252 new Omega Energia common shares.

CCR (CCRO3) reported that vehicle traffic on the highways increased by 2.7% between December 10 and 16.

Bradesco BBI says CCR’s tolled traffic was above 2019 levels for the sixth consecutive week. The bank notes that passenger traffic on CCR’s concessions had the third best performance since mid-March 2020, confirming that Covid-19 vaccinations are driving workers back to the office and consequently increasing demand for public transport.

The bank maintains an outperform valuation for CCR shares, and a target price of BRL 22.00, compared to the quotation on Friday (17) of BRL 12.15.

Enauta (ENAT3) informed that it returned to production in the Manati Field this Friday (17) , after the completion of the repair of the subsea valve of the gas export pipeline. The interruption took place on December 13th.

The company also informed its shareholders and the market in general that it signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with Yinson Holdings Berhad, through its subsidiary Yinson Acacia Ltd. (“Yinson”), covering the initial activities related to detailed engineering and long lead item commitments for FPSO OSX-2. The vessel, for which Enauta has an exclusive purchase option, must be part of the Definitive System (SD) of the Atlanta Field.

Via’s Board of Directors (VIIA3) approved, at a meeting held on December 15, 2021, the company’s 1st public issue of book-entry commercial notes, in a single series, for public distribution with restricted distribution efforts.

According to a statement, the funds raised will be used to extend the balance of R$ 400 million in debentures, whose original maturity was expected to occur on December 23 of this year.

Additionally, Via concluded another debt extension operation in the amount of R$1.1 billion, which had an original maturity in July 2022. The conclusion of the operations should preserve cash in the order of R$1.5 billion in 2022, with an extension of the term of the company’s debt by 147 days, and a reduction in the average cost of debt by 0.07 pp to CDI + 2.44% pa

San Carlos (SCAR3)

São Carlos (SCAR3) acquired 95% of the Edificio Paulista Office Park, for R$ 81.7 million. The property is a corporate building with 7,860 m² of gross leasable area, comprising 15 standard floors of 488 m² and 3 garage basements, and is located at Avenida Paulista, 1,912, in São Paulo.

C&A (CEAB3) announced that last week it opened two more new stores, ending the opening schedule with 26 new stores in 2021. The company will end the year with 319 units.

Suzano (SUZB3) announced an adjustment of US$ 30 per ton in the price of pulp in Asia in January.

Athena Saúde (ATEA3) will vote on incorporation of MR dos Reis

The company will submit to the Extraordinary General Meeting (AGE) the proposal for the incorporation, by the Company, of MR dos Reis Azi Unipessoal. The EGM will be held on January 19, 2022.

Randon (RAPT4)

Randon (RAPT4) reported net revenue of R$ 870 million in November 2021, an increase of 51.5% compared to the same month last year.

The company’s net revenue reached BRL 8.281 billion in the first eleven months of 2021, an increase of 72% compared to the same period in 2020.

Gross revenue grew 54.7% in November, reaching R$ 1.279 billion.

While gross revenue accumulated in the year totaled R$ 12,084 billion, up 77.8% year-on-year.

Fras-le (FRAS3)

Fras-le (FRAS3) reported net revenue of BRL 233.1 million in November 2021, growth of 25.6% compared to the same month last year.

The company’s net revenue reached BRL 2.384 billion in the year to November, an increase of 61.5% over the same period in 2020.

Gross revenue grew 23.6% in November, reaching R$324.8 million.

Gross revenue totaled R$3.397 billion in the first eleven months of the year, up 61.4% year-on-year.

