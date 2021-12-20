Elon Musk predicts professions of the future at Artificial Intelligence event

Photo: Getty Images.

At an event on Artificial Intelligence, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, said that the technology will make certain professions useless.

For the billionaire, the future of the work is in the hands of engineers and programmers.

The richest man in the world advises young people to study engineering to enter the technology sector.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, likes to try to predict the future of humanity. No wonder, recently, the billionaire made comments about the possibilities of colonizing space and the threat of human life as a cause of low birth rates.

In interviews, conferences and social media, the richest man in the world is not afraid to express his opinions.

So, last Thursday (16), Musk spoke again. Now, however, the theme was the future of the job market and the careers that will be relevant in a few years.

During the World Conference on Artificial Intelligence, Tesla’s CEO said that artificial intelligence will disable certain jobs in order to do away with functions that are currently part of global production.

Thus, for Musk, the professionals least affected by these changes will be those who program machines and develop artificial intelligence software.

The billionaire recommended that young people study engineering to enter the field, but said he believes that such technologies will still write their own software.

Musk also said that production and distribution of all sectors would be under the control of technology companies.

