European Countries and Cities Announce Restriction Measures Amid Rise in Covid Cases and Spread of Omicron | World

Countries and cities in Europe again announced measures to contain the advance of Covid-19 with the growing contamination by the omicron variant. In the Netherlands, a lockdown was imposed for three weeks. Paris, one of the main tourist destinations in the world, canceled the New Year’s Eve party. The mayor of London said new restrictions were “unavoidable”.

Some countries already estimate that omicron will become dominant next month.

See below some of the measures announced:

The new lockdown to contain the omicron began this Sunday in Holland. The measures are valid until January 14th. All non-essential shops, restaurants, bars, cinemas, museums and theaters must remain closed. For schools, the closing is until January 9th.

The government has determined that the number of guests that people can receive in their homes must be reduced from four to two, except on Christmas Day, December 25th.

“That [lockdown] it is inevitable with the fifth wave and with the omicron spreading even faster than we feared. We must intervene now as a precaution,” continued the Dutch prime minister.

In France, the authorities decided to cancel the New Year’s Eve parties on the avenue Champs-Élysées. Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Friday that large public parties and fireworks events would be banned from the New Year’s Eve party, and recommended that even vaccinated people undergo Covid-19 testing before attending Christmas parties. end of the year.

It is suspected that the omicron variant is responsible for 10% of infections in new cases of Covid-19 in France. The possibility of a boom in omicron infections prompted the government to implement new restriction measures.

In early 2022 there should be a new vaccination passport, which will require people to show proof to enter restaurants and long-distance travel.

London may have new restrictions

In the United Kingdom, London, there has been a determination in recent weeks to return to the use of masks in closed public places and also remote work. Despite not having been announced another lockdown so far, the mayor of the capital, London, Sadiq Khan, said in an interview with BBC network that new restrictions are inevitable.

Khan declared a “major incident state” on Saturday to help hospitals in the British capital deal with the rise in Covid-19 cases caused by the omicron variant. As of Friday, half of the newly reported cases of Covid-19 in London had been caused by the new strain.

For the mayor, without the imposition of restrictive measures, the city’s hospitals will be on the brink of collapse. As of Friday, half of the newly reported cases of Covid-19 in London had been caused by the new strain.

On Saturday, British health authorities confirmed seven deaths in the country from infection with the variant.

Denmark may close cinemas and theaters

Denmark is expected to close cinemas, theaters and concert halls to try to curb the record increase in Covid-19 cases caused by the omicron variant. The announcement was made on Friday (17) by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, but it still needs Parliament’s approval.

The government will also call for the closure of other places that bring many people together, such as amusement parks or museums. Bars and restaurants will be closed at 23:00 and will not be able to serve alcoholic beverages after 22:00.

