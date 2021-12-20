Extension of the concession from Nilton Santos Stadium to Botafogo until 2051

The extension of the concession of the Nilton Santos Stadium to the Botafogo with the Rio de Janeiro City Hall it runs until 2051, renewable until 2071. The correct deadline is provided by reporter Marcus Vinicius Lacerda, from Rádio Band News FM.

The ceremony that will mark the signing of the concession renewal will take place next Wednesday, at Nilton Santos Stadium, and will feature municipal public authorities, such as Mayor Eduardo Paes and municipal secretary Pedro Paulo.

The current relationship lasted until 2031, which was considered an obstacle by the Alvinegra board for partnerships in order to monetize the space and seek investors. One of the goals is to get the calls naming rights, when a company “buys” the name of the stadium in exchange for a financial contribution.

At the same time, Botafogo seeks to integrate Niltão more into the local community, with options for leisure, entertainment and social assistance. One of the partners that can help Botafogo in managing the stadium is WTorre, the same company that manages Allianz Parque, from Palmeiras.