Facebook/Meta voted worst company of 2021 by survey

Do you believe that Facebook’s rebranding to Meta has had a big impact on the company’s reputation? Yes, readers of the Yahoo! American finance also thinks not. In a survey released on Thursday (16), the site highlighted that Facebook/Meta Platforms was crowned as the worst company of 2021 for its readers. While Microsoft got the post of best of the year, Mark Zuckerberg’s company was chosen, among more than 1,500 respondents, as an even worse company than Chinese e-commerce Alibaba, telecommunications company AT&T, and automaker Nikola.

User complaints came, according to the report, from all political spectrums, passing through allegations of censorship, while it does not offer much policing it is also too vigilant in terms of privacy, and it is also in trouble when it comes to mental health — echoing former employee Frances Haugen’s accusations. Still, 30% of respondents said the company has a chance of redeeming itself and some even said the name change might have helped slightly. “One respondent said that Facebook could redeem itself by acknowledging and apologizing for what it did and donating a ‘considerable amount’ of its profits to a foundation to help reverse its damage. change the subject, others were excited about the potential for a new direction that could a) be interesting and b) something different from the aging social media model,” the survey results show.