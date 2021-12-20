Fall must stop before 105,000 points, or the Christmas rally is over – Money Times

Ibovespa
On the monitor: analysts draw a clear boundary between a one-off drop and a trend that could sour Christmas (Image: Reuters/Rahel Patrasso)

This short Christmas week starts with a negative bias in the main stock exchanges around the world. Investors feel the pressure of the increase in cases of the variant omicron Covid-19, and fears of a return to harsher measures of social isolation spread to other markets.

It is the case of the Petroleum, whose price drops sharply this Monday (20), below US$ 70 per barrel, due to the concern that omicron will reduce urban mobility and, by default, fuel consumption.

To make matters worse, doubts are beginning to emerge about the viability of the trillion-dollar economic stimulus package approved by the US president, Joe Biden, last week.

Down

The climate contaminates the Ibovespa future, which operates with a sharp drop this morning. Contracts maturing in February retreated 1.15% at around 9:58 am, and were traded at 107,215 points.

For graphic analysts, the downward trend points to short-term resistance, established between 106,000 and 105,000 points. If it loses this floor, the Ibovespa may deepen its fall to around 100,000 points – or even less. With that, investors could forget about the year-end rally.

See what graphic analysts at Ágora, Banco Safra, Genial and XP Investimentos say about the Ibovespa today.

Institution1st SupportPotential downfall*2nd SupportPotential downfall*
Now106,000-1.12%102,000-4.85%
Harvest Bank100,800-5.97%99,400-7.28%
great105,890-1.22%100,075-6.64%
XP105,000-2.05%100,000-6.72%
Average104,423-2.59%100,369-6.37%
*about 17/Dec

