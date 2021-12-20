Fan calls Castellanos to play for Palmeiras and forward responds

Credit: Disclosure/New York City

While Palmeiras keep an eye on the possibility of signing New York City forward Valentín ‘Taty’ Castellanos, fans on social media are trying to ‘help’ in an eventual negotiation. In addition to sending pix to president Leila Pereira, the palmeiras are also inviting the Argentine striker to play at Verdão – and he responded to one of those invitations.

Last week, the ‘FutPalestra’ page entered Castellanos’ Instagram profile and asked the player if there was any chance of his coming to Palmeiras. Shortly thereafter, the forward himself responded with: “Let’s go Palmeiras, champions of America”, referring to the two-time champions of Cop Libertadores.

It is worth remembering that, according to journalist Jorge Nicola, Palmeiras would have made New York City an offer of 8 million dollars, around R$ 45 million at the current price, to sign the player for the 2022 season, but the club American rejected the Alviverde proposal. According to UOL Esporte, the current MLS champion wants 20 million dollars to negotiate the top scorer in the last edition of the competition.

In addition to the financial issue, Castellanos has also started to arouse the interest of European clubs, and was even praised by Pep Guardiola. In other words, competition from Europe could make an eventual negotiation even more difficult.

Taty Castellanos responded on the 13th He’s completely CRAZY to wear Colossalmeiras’s green pic.twitter.com/WseImKmreV — Central do Palmeiras (@CentralDaSEP) December 19, 2021

After the failed negotiation at the beginning of the year, Castellanos even talked about his desire to play in Brazilian football and to wear the Palmeiras shirt. “When the rumors about the interest started, I immediately contacted my representative and told him: ‘look, this is a team that was champion of the Libertadores, one of the biggest in Brazil, if not the biggest.’ I think it would be a very beautiful situation to play there”, began the player in an interview with the newspaper ‘As’.

“But there are situations between clubs, they have to come to an agreement. I think it’s still standing, but the fact is, I would really like to play there. It is a league, nowadays, one of the strongest in South America, along with Argentina. It opens up the market in Europe and from all sides and makes you grow. I had some conversations with people from Brazil and I was seeing what could happen. The interest exists and it is a giant club that I would like to play one day”, he added.

