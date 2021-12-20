Fantástico’s Secret Friend: This Boy gets a lamp by Michel Gomes and becomes a meme – Zoeira

The participation of the comedian and digital influencer This boy in the secret friend of the famous performed by Fantastic, this Sunday (19), caused repercussions on social networks. By presenting the presenter Marcos Mion with a custom shoe, the content creator won a lamp by the actor Michel Gomes.

Internet users identified with the value disparity among those present and took the opportunity to make memes with the situation.

Photograph: reproduction

The comedian posted an image of the moment he received the lamp on social media and wrote in the caption: “Happy Holidays”.

“People for God’s sake, it’s a joke, no one weighing their hands. I loved it. A lighted Christmas,” said the artist in an Instagram story.