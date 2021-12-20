Farm 13: Rico raises suspicions about “Light Detector” of “Light Hour” and receives sharp expert response — watch!

The 13th edition of “A Fazenda” came to an end last Thursday (16), but the confinement bullshit continued to be talked about out here! This Sunday (19), the cast of the rural reality team met at “Hora do Faro“, on Record TV, and recalled the various controversies of the season!

Right at the beginning of the “Ultimate Chance Trophy”, an event that became a tradition after the Farm, the champion of this edition, Rico Melquiades, was asked by Lucas Maciel about his friendships in the game. Sincere as always, the man from Alagoas pointed out two names that disappointed him. “After I left, I didn’t see a lot, but from what little I knew, I really only had Erika [Schneider] of friend in the game. I was disappointed with Aline [Mineiro] with many things I learned about her, I was very disappointed”, lamented the former pawn.

During the outburst, he even cited a third pawn. “Mileide, we didn’t play together until halfway through the game. But after halfway through the game, we started to like each other and she was always real with me. She said: ‘Rico, I’ll vote for you someday.’ She was always real, unlike Aline. She thought she was my friend and I saw her talking about me from behind. We talked very quickly in the dressing room, she said: ‘But Rico, you were talking about me too’. But everything I said, I said to her face”, justified him.

Calada wins! Rodrigo Faro presents Rico with a new jacket 🥰 #AFazendaLastChance pic.twitter.com/W0hFPwdJuP — Hora do Faro (@horadofaro) December 19, 2021

In the sequence, the reality champion also pointed out Marina Ferrari as another disappointment. “Is it over there [Marina] it was someone else who disappointed me a lot out here. I thought we were going to be together in Maceió. I won’t forget the things I learned”, reinforced Rico.

returned jacket

During the frame “The Farm: Last Chance”, participants recalled the moment when Dayane Mello stabbed Melquiades’ jacket. The model, upon seeing the images, could not contain her smile, but everyone was surprised when the presenter decided to put an end to the bullshit between her and the Alagoas by giving him a jacket. Relief! Just peek at the moment:

EYES! Rico answers the sparkly question asked by @lucasmaciel about the champion’s friendships on the reality show

#AFazendaLastChance . Watch it live and review the show whenever you want at https://t.co/Kc67ciU7r6! #Farotime pic.twitter.com/Vx6lgBgwRc — Hora do Faro (@horadofaro) December 19, 2021

Fighting between Dayane and Aline

Yes, the atmosphere of “romance” between Aline and Dayane clearly did not extend to real life… During the dynamic, they exchanged intense barbs, and the model from Santa Catarina accused her former colleague in confinement of manipulating the facts of the game. Honestly, Aline revealed that it was after a gossip from Marina that she decided to cut off relations with Mello. Revolted, Dayane immediately tried to fight her off. “It’s amazing that she always says, ‘I walked away.’ Aline, stop this bullshit, the game is over”, shot.

Mineiro didn’t like the ex-peoa’s cut and reinforced that he would talk about it, as it came to light on the program. It was at this point that she received another invert from Dayane. “You always say you walked away, since when? Since when did you manage to understand anything?”, wanted to know the model. “I walked away because you spoke ill of everyone. I understood more [do jogo] than you, because you left before”, countered Aline. “But who will be remembered, will it? I don’t think it’s you”, needled Day. “Neither do you, because the followers were few and your memory was not good”, triggered the panicat. Jeez!

Discussion of Rico, Lary and Marina

The victory in “The Farm” didn’t erase Rico’s sorrows! In “Hora do Faro”, the comedian also vented about his relationship with Lary Bottino and Marina Ferrari. According to the former pawn, the two entered the program with “prejudice” towards him, as Rico had a reputation for being canceled. Bottino tried to reason with the ex-pawn, who immediately countered: “Lary, you went in there getting canceled and wanting to cancel and you couldn’t”. Jeez!

Melquiades still insisted that both Lary and Marina approached him for convenience. “Lary, she was a friend of mine out here and there she talked about me. So the fake wasn’t me, it was her. Marina acted as a friend of mine at the end [do programa]”, he declared. Marina then claimed that the video in which she appears talking about Alagoas would have been cut and that he should see the entire scene, to avoid “talking nonsense and regret later”. Without hesitating, the comedian countered: “Marina, what I regret is believing in you. That’s my regret. False”.

Rich distrusts lie detector

Rich, as always, delivered the entertainment! In one of the most hilarious moments of the program, the man from Alagoas decided to create a mess, as he suspected that the lie detector results were not accurate. After analyzing MC Gui’s responses, the rural reality champion questioned the effectiveness of the device.

It all started when Leo Dias asked the funkeiro: “Was it worth it to go clean up the image on a reality show and get out of there with a relationship at risk and about to end?”. The MC then denied that he had entered the reality show with this intention. Next, columnist Keila Jimenez wanted to know if Gui had ulterior motives with Aline during the confinement, and the singer said he didn’t develop any feelings of love for the ex-panicat. According to Jorge Maria, an expert who handled the detector, MC Gui was true in both answers.

However, this did not stop Melquiades from distrusting his former colleague and the device. “Is this machine up to date, Faro? It’s not up to date, it’s not working. Turn it off, turn it on again and ask the question again”, he fired. Relief! Kkk Maria didn’t like the ex-MTV’s speech at all and soon gave it a reverse. “It’s his truth, not yours.” Jeez!