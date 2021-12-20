Feignies vs PSG LIVE (0-1) | 12/19/2021

LE MEUR!!!
24′ Le Meur made two great saves with shots from Xavi Simons and Paredes
UNBELIEVABLE!!!!
21′ Mbappé plays backwards and Icardi shoots the crossbar without a goalkeeper. Unbelievable bid!!!
LE MEUR!!!
19′ Le Meur makes great save with a shot from Paredes
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO on PSG!!!! MBAPPÉ!!!!
15′ Le Meur touches the ball, but Mbappé hit it hard and shook the net. 1 to 0 for the PSG
PENALTY!!!!
14′ Mbappé dribbled the defense and the Feignies defender shoots a penalty on the French winger
BORROWED!!!
11′ Sergio Ramos hits from a distance and Icardi deflects it into the goal. However, the little flag signaled offside, the game goes 0-0
OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!
6′ Parmentier hits Navas’s crossbar
ICARDI!!
3′ Icardi shoots and forces Le Meur to make a great save
ASSESSING
2′ PSG exchanges passes to try to infiltrate Feignies’ area
STARTED!!!
0′ Feignies rolls the ball and the match begins
field teams
There will be a draw on the side of the field, kick-offs and the French national anthem
Climbed FEIGNIES!!
The team going into the field is: Le Meur; Marigard, Diedhiou, Kouadio Nahounhou, Calderara; De Parmentier, Ouattara, Obino, Bensaber; Sambou, Lachaab
Come zebra?
the billionaire PSG faces a modest team from France, the feignies. Will the zebra roll over there?
ROUND GAMES
Climbed PSG!!
Pochettino sends the following team: Navas; Diallo, Kipembe, Sergio Ramos, Kehrer; Paredes, Verratti, Ebimbe; Mbappé, Icardi and Simons
FRENCH CHAMPIONSHIP
NEYMAR INJURED
The Brazilian ace is injured after a sprained ankle. Therefore, he will not play the match, he is recovering to return to acting at a great level in the Champions League
What about PSG?
THE PSG he has a club, but he goes with the reserves in this game. However, with the holders, it’s been suffocating in the Champions League, the lack of rapport and willingness seems to affect the team.
ABOUT FEIGNIES
Feignies currently plays at Championnat National 2 (CFA 2). You are in 7th place on your key
When is Feignies x PSG game and how to follow LIVE?
POSSIBLE PSG
The team that Mauricio Pochettino should go to the field is: Denis Franchi; Layvin Kurzawa, El Chadaille Bitshiabu, Thilo Kehrer and Colin Dagba; Eric Dina, Idrissa Gueye and Ander Herrera; Ismael Gharbi, Mauro Icardi and Alexandre Fressange
POSSIBLE FEIGNIES
The team that should go to the field is: Jordan Fernand; Mario Ferreira, Romain Courtin, Ibrahima Diedhiou and Gary Marigard; Thomas De Parmentier, Kevin Meunier and Mohamed Lachaab; Allassane Ouattara, Yanis Bensaber and Yann Le Meur
Last teams clash
It’s the first confrontation between the teams
It’s worth a seat for the next phase
the galactic PSG try to advance to the next phase of the French Cup. THE feignies want to be the zebra of the game