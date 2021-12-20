Feignies vs PSG LIVE (0-1) | 12/19/2021

24′ Le Meur made two great saves with shots from Xavi Simons and Paredes

21′ Mbappé plays backwards and Icardi shoots the crossbar without a goalkeeper. Unbelievable bid!!!

19′ Le Meur makes great save with a shot from Paredes

15′ Le Meur touches the ball, but Mbappé hit it hard and shook the net. 1 to 0 for the PSG

14′ Mbappé dribbled the defense and the Feignies defender shoots a penalty on the French winger

11′ Sergio Ramos hits from a distance and Icardi deflects it into the goal. However, the little flag signaled offside, the game goes 0-0

6′ Parmentier hits Navas’s crossbar

3′ Icardi shoots and forces Le Meur to make a great save

2′ PSG exchanges passes to try to infiltrate Feignies’ area

0′ Feignies rolls the ball and the match begins

There will be a draw on the side of the field, kick-offs and the French national anthem

The team going into the field is: Le Meur; Marigard, Diedhiou, Kouadio Nahounhou, Calderara; De Parmentier, Ouattara, Obino, Bensaber; Sambou, Lachaab

the billionaire PSG faces a modest team from France, the feignies. Will the zebra roll over there?

Pochettino sends the following team: Navas; Diallo, Kipembe, Sergio Ramos, Kehrer; Paredes, Verratti, Ebimbe; Mbappé, Icardi and Simons

The Brazilian ace is injured after a sprained ankle. Therefore, he will not play the match, he is recovering to return to acting at a great level in the Champions League

THE PSG he has a club, but he goes with the reserves in this game. However, with the holders, it’s been suffocating in the Champions League, the lack of rapport and willingness seems to affect the team.

Feignies currently plays at Championnat National 2 (CFA 2). You are in 7th place on your key

In addition to real time here at VAVEL Brasil, the match between feignies x PSG live will be broadcast on Star+

The team that Mauricio Pochettino should go to the field is: Denis Franchi; Layvin Kurzawa, El Chadaille Bitshiabu, Thilo Kehrer and Colin Dagba; Eric Dina, Idrissa Gueye and Ander Herrera; Ismael Gharbi, Mauro Icardi and Alexandre Fressange

The team that should go to the field is: Jordan Fernand; Mario Ferreira, Romain Courtin, Ibrahima Diedhiou and Gary Marigard; Thomas De Parmentier, Kevin Meunier and Mohamed Lachaab; Allassane Ouattara, Yanis Bensaber and Yann Le Meur

It’s the first confrontation between the teams