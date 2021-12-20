Feignies vs PSG LIVE (0-1) | 12/19/2021

17:41 2 minutes ago

LE MEUR!!!

24′ Le Meur made two great saves with shots from Xavi Simons and Paredes

5:38 pm 5 minutes ago

UNBELIEVABLE!!!!

21′ Mbappé plays backwards and Icardi shoots the crossbar without a goalkeeper. Unbelievable bid!!!

17:36 6 minutes ago

LE MEUR!!!

19′ Le Meur makes great save with a shot from Paredes

17:36 7 minutes ago

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO on PSG!!!! MBAPPÉ!!!!

15′ Le Meur touches the ball, but Mbappé hit it hard and shook the net. 1 to 0 for the PSG

17:31 12 minutes ago

PENALTY!!!!

14′ Mbappé dribbled the defense and the Feignies defender shoots a penalty on the French winger

17:26 17 minutes ago

BORROWED!!!

11′ Sergio Ramos hits from a distance and Icardi deflects it into the goal. However, the little flag signaled offside, the game goes 0-0

17:21 22 minutes ago

OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!

6′ Parmentier hits Navas’s crossbar

17:16 27 minutes ago

ICARDI!!

3′ Icardi shoots and forces Le Meur to make a great save

17:11 32 minutes ago

ASSESSING

2′ PSG exchanges passes to try to infiltrate Feignies’ area

17:06 37 minutes ago

STARTED!!!

0′ Feignies rolls the ball and the match begins

17:01 42 minutes ago

field teams

There will be a draw on the side of the field, kick-offs and the French national anthem

16:51 an hour ago

Climbed FEIGNIES!!

The team going into the field is: Le Meur; Marigard, Diedhiou, Kouadio Nahounhou, Calderara; De Parmentier, Ouattara, Obino, Bensaber; Sambou, Lachaab

16:46 an hour ago

Come zebra?

the billionaire PSG faces a modest team from France, the feignies. Will the zebra roll over there?

16:41 an hour ago

ROUND GAMES

16:36 an hour ago

Climbed PSG!!

Pochettino sends the following team: Navas; Diallo, Kipembe, Sergio Ramos, Kehrer; Paredes, Verratti, Ebimbe; Mbappé, Icardi and Simons

16:31 an hour ago

FRENCH CHAMPIONSHIP

16:26 an hour ago

NEYMAR INJURED

The Brazilian ace is injured after a sprained ankle. Therefore, he will not play the match, he is recovering to return to acting at a great level in the Champions League

16:21 an hour ago

What about PSG?

THE PSG he has a club, but he goes with the reserves in this game. However, with the holders, it’s been suffocating in the Champions League, the lack of rapport and willingness seems to affect the team.

16:16 an hour ago

ABOUT FEIGNIES

Feignies currently plays at Championnat National 2 (CFA 2). You are in 7th place on your key

4:11 pm 2 hours ago

How and where to watch Feignies vs PSG live

In addition to real time here at VAVEL Brasil, the match between feignies x PSG live will be broadcast on Star+

4:06 pm 2 hours ago

When is Feignies x PSG game and how to follow LIVE?

4:01 pm 2 hours ago

POSSIBLE PSG

The team that Mauricio Pochettino should go to the field is: Denis Franchi; Layvin Kurzawa, El Chadaille Bitshiabu, Thilo Kehrer and Colin Dagba; Eric Dina, Idrissa Gueye and Ander Herrera; Ismael Gharbi, Mauro Icardi and Alexandre Fressange

15:56 2 hours ago

POSSIBLE FEIGNIES

The team that should go to the field is: Jordan Fernand; Mario Ferreira, Romain Courtin, Ibrahima Diedhiou and Gary Marigard; Thomas De Parmentier, Kevin Meunier and Mohamed Lachaab; Allassane Ouattara, Yanis Bensaber and Yann Le Meur

15:51 2 hours ago

Last teams clash

It’s the first confrontation between the teams

3:46 pm 2 hours ago

It’s worth a seat for the next phase

the galactic PSG try to advance to the next phase of the French Cup. THE feignies want to be the zebra of the game

