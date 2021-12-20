Feira de Santana will have cooking gas at R$ 50.00 Monday (20) – Wake up City

Published on 12/17/2021 20:53.

The objective is to draw attention to the pricing policy of Petrobras’ current management

The board of directors of Sindipetro Bahia will be in the city of Feira de Santana next time Monday (20), carrying out another fair price action for cooking gas. 100 gas canisters will be sold for a unit price of R$ 50.00 to the first 100 people who arrive at Rua Pax, in the Subaé neighborhood (space in front of the To Em Casa bar), from 7 am. The remainder of the “bujão” amount, which already exceeds R$ 100.00 in many places, will be subsidized by Sindipetro.

The fair price action has been taking place for about three years and has been carried out by Sindipetro Bahia, the Single Federation of Oil Workers (FUP) and other oil workers unions in other states, benefiting thousands of needy families living in vulnerable situations.

The objective is to draw attention to the pricing policy of Petrobras’ current management, that by adopting the PPI – Import Parity Price – which links the prices of oil products in the country to the dollar and the value of a barrel of oil in the international market, which has been causing the abusive and successive increases in cooking gas prices , gasoline and diesel and is boosting inflation, which in December reached the index of 10.96% according to the INPC/IBGE.

In the case of Bahia, pressure to reduce fuel prices is now being made against Acelen, the company that manages the Mataripe Refinery (formerly Landulpho Alves -RLAM) after the privatization of the Bahia refinery.

“We have a big problem in our state, as consumers are already being harmed due to the privatization of RLAM. This week Petrobrás reduced the price of gasoline at its refineries, but as the Bahia refinery no longer belongs to the state-owned company, in Bahia there was no price reduction, nor will there be any reduction in the price of cooking gas in the future. As Sindipetro had already denounced, the Bahians are hostages of a private international monopoly”, emphasizes the communication director of Sindipetro, Radiovaldo Costa.

