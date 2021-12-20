Felipe Neto delivers that he was taken from Fantástico’s secret friend due to a tantrum from a Globo heir

Youtuber Felipe Neto revealed that the reason for leaving Fantástico’s secret friend was an argument with one of the Marinho family members

Published on 12/19/2021, at 2:32 pm

Traditional at Fantástico throughout the end of the year, the Secret Friend among celebrities should be aired this Sunday (19th). The exchange of gifts draws attention this year for having confirmed the participation of a presenter from a competing broadcaster and even an actress who was fired from Globo.

And with the subject on the rise on social media, a revelation ended up stealing the scene on the web. Youtuber Felipe Neto says that he was already invited to participate in the event, but reveals that after a few minutes his name was withdrawn.

Commenting on an Instagram post about Camila Queiroz’s continuity in Amigo Secreto, he recalled that moment. “Once I was invited, my team accepted, but half an hour later they called to uninvite,” he began. “That year, I had squabbled with Globo’s heir at an event,” he posted without revealing the name of who would be the head of the Marinho family.

Globo fulfilled its promise and kept the actress in the traditional Amigo Secreto do Fantástico. This Friday (17), the channel released the list of famous people who will participate in the game. The participation had already been arranged and recorded before the actress’s tumultuous departure from the cast of “Secret Truths 2”. In November, the network released a statement citing the actress’ unacceptable demands to continue in the plot, where the protagonist, Angel, lived, and said it would dispense with her to record the final scenes of the soap opera.

The actress did not appear in Globo’s traditional year-end vignette. However, the network clarified that Camila Queiroz was not cut in the edition. “The actress never recorded a part in the vignette. Therefore, she couldn’t have had her presence cut off.”