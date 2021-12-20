Fernanda Gentil vents about the end of the Zig Zag Arena: “I need you”

Fernanda Gentil broke the silence and spoke for the first time about the cancellation of Zig Zag Arena at Globo. Expected to run until January 30, 2022, the game will have its last program aired this Sunday (19). Seven recorded episodes were discarded by the broadcaster. In a publication on social networks, the presenter sent a message to critics.

“About the messages I have received, I would like to thank two people very, very, very much; 1) you and 2) you. It’s amazing to feel so much affection and the certainty that, with each project I embark on, I’ll have my Gentilmores with me. Too happy for the trajectory I’m building in entertainment mainly because it’s been full of what I love: challenges! After all, only those who enter the field score a goal! And only those who have the courage enter the field”, said the communicator, who was much criticized because of the failure of the program’s audience.

The presenter also highlighted: “It’s been 2 years in this new endeavor, 1 of which is a pandemic, even so 3 unpublished projects, 3 bets, 3 blank sheets that they invited me to fill in with you. And you want to know? May they come more and more ahead! Even without knowing how long it will last or what will happen! Whether it’s new or a program from the house! Even in an auditorium or without an audience! Day or night! Alone or in a group! Daily or weekly! Recorded or live (preferably live, of course)! As a matter of fact, I prefer several!.”

“But I love having the confidence to be invited to different and new ideas. Also because, as I always say, what I want in the chair dance when the music stops, is to be seated! And the advantage of arriving here after 15 years on the road is that I bring all the lessons I learned along the way. The 2 main ones for this moment are: 1) if I chose to listen to some things when I started in the sport, I wouldn’t have covered 3 Cups, 2 Olympics in 10 years, and still presented all the programs in the house. Back then I chose not to listen but to follow my principles and values ​​– now I make the same choice. And 2) whoever wants immediate victory doesn’t know what it means to win”, concluded Fernanda Gentil.

Globo cancels Fernanda Gentil’s program

In a statement released last Thursday afternoon (16), Globo made official the early ending of Fernanda Gentil’s program. “Zig Zag Arena will air the last program of the season, with a disputed game between Lexa and Felipe Araújo”, announced the audience leader, who will replace the game show with films until the premiere of the new season of The Voice+, scheduled for 30 of January.

The date, by the way, already represented an early start for the musical reality show. One of the new features of the competition’s new year will be singer Fafá de Belém, who will replace Claudia Leitte on the judging team. According to initial planning, the talent program for people over 60 was only planned for February.

At the launch of Zig Zag Arena, Globo promised that 18 programs would be shown. However, with the cut, only 11 of them will go live. In addition to cutting the airing weeks, the station chose not to broadcast the edition scheduled for November 7, which was canceled because of a special in honor of singer Marília Mendonça (1995-2021). The Zig Zag Arena just wasn’t canceled before because it had already been recorded between August and September and was already sold to advertisers. The channel doesn’t even consider the possibility of a second season.

In October, TV Pop announced that Globo was not at all happy with Fernanda Gentil’s performance as a presenter of entertainment formats. Transferred to the department two years ago, the journalist has become synonymous with a headache for the network’s executives: she has not managed to make it into any program of this kind, despite efforts to make her fit in the sector.

In the vision of the network’s directors, the Zig Zag Arena was the perfect chance for it to be rediscovered by the public. The game show format was developed by the channel’s creative area based on Fernanda’s personality, and had the clear objective of reconnecting her image to the sport, an area in which she had great success between 2009 and 2018. But it went wrong: the Sunday became one of Globo’s biggest failures in 2021.