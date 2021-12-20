Fiat Strada Ranch: automatic transmission is icing on the cake and masks defects – 12/20/2021

Fiat Strada will close 2021 as the best-selling car in Brazil and probably the only one to break the barrier of 100,000 vehicles registered in the year, according to data from Fenabrave.

Even so, the model gained new features in the final stretch of the year, with the arrival of the CVT automatic transmission associated with the 1.3 Firefly engine.

In addition to adopting the new gear in the Volcano version, the truck also gained an unprecedented Ranch version, the same name already used in the Toro version.

Priced at R$ 116,990, the new top version has been evaluated by UOL Cars to see how the set behaves with the new exchange rate and if the changes justify the high price of the product.

Table of Contents Negative points



Verdict

DESIGN AND INTERNAL SPACE

CONSUMPTION AND PERFORMANCE

EQUIPMENT

SAFETY

MARKET Negative points Internal space

Finishing

Price Verdict Strada, which was already selling well, gained the icing on the cake that was needed to attract an extra slice of the market into its product. The defects are still there, such as the elevated steering position and the simple finish, but it has undeniable qualities that have made it a leader in the segment for years, while bringing innovations.

DESIGN AND INTERNAL SPACE

The style of the Ranch version of the Strada CVT is more measured than “sister” Toro. The logo with the name of the version appears scattered on the side panels, on the door sills and on the dashboard when the car is started.

It is also present in the lining of the front seat backrests, which have brown leather, the same footprint used in Toro’s homonymous version.

In addition, the panel gained a colored stripe in a shade of brown that even gives a more refined appearance to the entire plastic part and also for the rest of the cabin, which contrasts somewhat with the value of the pickup.

Image: Marcos Camargo/UOL

The indoor space is good for up to four adults. Those who go in the back, if they are of medium height, below 6 feet, will be more comfortable in the leg area if the front occupants are as tall.

On the outside, a chrome detail has been added to the tip of the front bumper. There are also mudguards, mirrors with black painted covers, new 15″ alloy wheels and marine hood with the name of the version written on it.

The package is complete with side stirrups, which at the height of the pickup in relation to the ground end up being more for an aesthetic effect than actually useful and end up hindering access and exit from the cabin.

Image: Marcos Camargo/UOL

CONSUMPTION AND PERFORMANCE

Anyone who has ever driven a car with a CVT gearbox knows that comfort and fuel economy trump agile response and performance – and at Strada Ranch it’s no different.

The behavior of the 1.3 flex engine, which lost around 2 hp and 0.5 mkgf, as had already happened with the Pulse 1.3 CVT, remains adequate.

But when associated with the CVT gearbox, it lacks that agility that the manual gearbox with short ratios of the Strada manual version provides.

The answers are slow on the road and in resumptions, accelerations and overtakings. The sound of the engine running at high speed when it is most demanded takes over the cabin.

To try to mitigate the slow response, Strada Ranch gained the Sport function, which raises the engine speed and delays gear changes to try to deliver a more adequate performance.

Image: Marcos Camargo/UOL

In practice, the difference is small, but it exists and is noticeable as something that goes beyond hearing the engine scream even more than before.

Anyone who wants to can also opt for the exchanges for the throttles behind the steering wheel, but that doesn’t make a big enough change in the responses, but it helps on climbs, for example, to keep the engine in its best performance range.

On the other hand, in the city, the comfort of not having to change gears and shifts without a hitch is very welcome. In this situation, the 1.3 engine, which has 8 valves, which privileges torque at low revs, goes right where it was made to be better.

The electric steering remains too light in the calibration, which on the road and at cruising speeds does not pass the desired precision and safety.

The steering position has improved compared to the previous generation, but not enough and it remains quite high, even with the driver’s seat height adjustment in the lowest position, which bothers the taller ones.

The consumption declared by Fiat is good with gasoline. 12.4 km/l in the city and 13.9 km/l on the road. With ethanol the numbers drop to 8.8 km/l and 9.9 km/l, respectively. In real life, the numbers are similar to those released by the brand.

Image: Marcos Camargo/UOL

EQUIPMENT

The equipment package is basically what was already present in the manual Volcano version. This includes multifunctional steering wheel, trip computer, electric trio, headlamps, LED daytime running lights (DRL) and switch knife.

There’s also the multimedia center with a 7-inch screen that integrates with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, also wirelessly. The pickup also received a cell phone charger by induction (wireless) in the center console.

The Strada Ranch has two A-type USB ports, one on the front for charging and integrating the smartphone, and one on the back for rear seat occupants to charge devices.

Image: Marcos Camargo/UOL

Finally, the package has rear obstacle sensors, a rear camera with dynamic lines, tire pressure sensor and fog lights. The external electric mirrors have a tilt-down function, which automatically folds when the reverse is engaged.

Three items that are sorely missed in a pickup of nearly R$ 120 thousand is the cruise control (autopilot), as an addition to the package with the automatic transmission, the automatic air conditioning and the distance adjustment on the steering wheel – there is only column height adjustment.

Image: Marcos Camargo/UOL

SAFETY

The Strada Ranch package is the same that was already present in the Volcano manual. This includes four airbags, with the sides protecting the head and chest of the front occupants.

There’s also the built-in traction and stability control, the TC+, which has an adjustment to be used also in off-road situations and to help de-jam and generate traction in the car, and the starting ramp assistant, the Hill Holder.

Image: Marcos Camargo/UOL

MARKET

Strada Ranch will be the new top-of-the-range version, just like the homonymous version in “sister” Toro. The version will reign alone at the top of the compact pickup chain.

Leader in the segment, the best-selling car in the country, the pickup is swimming at arm’s length with its constant innovations and manages to find space to increase this representation with the introduction of the CVT automatic transmission in the range.

Despite its flaws, it’s hard to look at the Strada and not understand how Fiat has managed to maintain the success of the old in this new generation as well.