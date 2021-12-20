Final Fantasy VII Remake of PS Plus will have upgrade option

Do you remember when the PS5 version of Final Fantasy VII Remake arrived and PS Plus subscribers were left out of the update? Well then, the game has changed. Those who redeemed the title through the service will finally be able to count on Square Enix’s JRPG improvements soon. The resource will be available on Wednesday (22), according to the publisher.

In addition to the upgrade — not to mention additional costs in the post —, those interested in DLC Intermission with ninja Yuffie Kisaragi will be able to purchase the expansion at a 25% discount — for a limited time. The information was shared by the company on the twitter, check out:

From Wednesday… PS Plus subscribers who redeem Final Fantasy VII Remake through the service will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version of the game; Intermission Episode, the DLC starring Yuffie Kisaragi, will be on 25% off for a limited time;

When Square Enix announced Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, it made consumers aware of PS Plus subscribers’ lack of upgrade. Part of the March line-up, Cloud’s adventure will soon get even better for those who rescued the game and have a PS5.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Comes to PC

The adventure of Cloud, Tifa and the rest of the sector 7 fighters made its PC debut on December 16th. The arrival of JRPG on the platform was announced during The Game Awards. See how it went!