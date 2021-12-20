find out about current employees’ jobs and if there will be new openings

With the closing of the two Extra Hiper stores in Recife, until the end of this year, employees and customers continue to wonder about the future of the units in the capital of Pernambuco. Last week, Assaí made official the purchase of the assignment of exploration rights for up to 70 commercial points of Extra Hipermercados, of Grupo Pão de Açúcar (GPA), in a negotiation of R$ 3.97 billion, but the hammer has yet to be struck. about whether, in fact, the two units that used to be Extra Hiper will become Assaí, absorbing a greater number of employees than those already hired.

The agreement consists of the sale of 71 commercial points where Extra Hiper units currently operate (for Assaí) with another 32 hypermarkets being converted into other GPA formats (such as Mercado Extra and Pão de Açúcar). However, the list of stores involved in the operation has not yet been released by the group, which leaves current employees and customers uncertain.

According to GPA, an Assaí store generates up to twice as many jobs as an Extra Hiper. In this case, the opening of Assaí stores not only opens the way for the maintenance of current employees, but will also generate new jobs in the cities covered.

The main target, according to the group, is internal reuse in the other business units involved in the transaction, which includes prioritizing the hiring of Extra Hiper employees in the new Assaí units. “GPA is conducting a process of mapping 100% of the employees of these units to understand individual interest and, in this way, direct efforts so that the transition is made in a humane manner”.

In a statement released last week, GPA and Assaí said that the “transaction is progressing in line with the initially planned schedule”, with a rapid advance in negotiations with store owners and the demobilization of stores by GPA. Between 20 and 30 Extra Hiper stores are expected to close operations by December 31, 2021, most of the other stores by the end of January 2022 and the remainder by the end of February 2022.

At the same time, in the context of the Transaction, there is the sale of 17 properties owned by GPA, with a sale price of up to R$1.2 billion in a real estate fund, guaranteed by Assaí. The management of GPA and Assaí estimate that the complete closing of the Transaction, considering both the assignment of commercial points and the sale of properties, will occur before the closing of the first quarter of 2022.