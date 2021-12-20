First Libertadores drawing: where to watch and how the new regulation is – 12/20/2021

A little more than three weeks after the title of Palmeiras, the Copa Libertadores begins to define today (20) the details of its next edition. At 12:00 (GMT) the first draw of the 2022 season takes place, which involves the preliminary phase — also known as “pre-Libertadores”. Two Brazilian clubs are waiting for their opponents at this stage: América-MG and Fluminense.

The team from Minas Gerais is in pot 2 and the carioca team is in pot 1 in a division that follows the ranking of clubs in Conmebol. But the Libertadores regulations prevent them from facing each other at this stage because they are from the same country. The meeting can take place at a later time.

An explanation: América-MG and Fluminense enter directly into the second phase of the Libertadores, which has 16 clubs. Of these 16, three are from the first phase — which does not have a Brazilian representative. Before the group stage, there is a third stage, which involves the eight classified from the second stage looking for four spots. Then, yes, a confrontation between teams from the same country is possible.

Fluminense beat América-MG 2-0 in the last duel between the teams, in November Image: Jorge Rodrigues/AGIF

Today’s draw will set the table for the first three phases of Libertadores and will be broadcast on SBT Sports’ YouTube channel, an open channel that holds the broadcasting rights for the tournament in Brazil.

The first phase matches will be in the weeks of February 9th and 16th. Those in the second phase, which include América-MG and Fluminense, in the weeks of February 23rd and March 2nd. The third phase matches, which can include the two Brazilians, in the weeks of March 9th and 16th. The draw for the group stage of the competition is scheduled for March 23, 2022. It has a game on April 6th.

First phase

Pot 1: Olimpia (Paraguay), Barcelona (Ecuador), Bolivar (Bolivia)

Pot 2: Deportivo Lara (Venezuela), Montevideo City Torque (Uruguay) and Universidad César Vallejo (Peru)

Second level

Pot 1: Fluminense, Atlético Nacional (Colombia), Estudiantes (Argentina), Guaraní (Paraguay), The Strongest (Bolivia), Universitario (Peru), Universidad Católica (Ecuador), Monagas (Venezuela)

Pot 2: América-MG, Audax Italiano (Chile), Everton (Chile), Plaza Colonia (Uruguay), Colombian team indefinite plus the three classified in the first phase

Thiago Heleno lifts the 2021 Copa Sudamericana champion trophy for Athletico-PR Image: FocoUy/AGIF

third phase

Clashes pit the eight from the second stage in the dispute for four spots in the group stage. The teams defeated in this phase are sent to the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana, which will also be drawn in March.

Group phase: new regulation

The new Libertadores regulation was released by Conmebol yesterday (19). In it, there is an alteration in relation to previous years: the current champion of the Copa Sudamericana (in this case, Athletico-PR), no longer has the obligation to compose pot 2 of the group draw. The criterion is now solely the ranking of clubs on the continent, which makes the team from Paraná “up” to pot 1 and become head of key.

Deyverson plays on Diego Alves’ exit to score Palmeiras’ goal in the Libertadores 2021 final Image: Eitan Abramovich/AFP

In the group stage, two teams from the same country cannot be in the same bracket, unless they come from the preliminary stages, such as Fluminense and América-MG.

Pot 1: Atlético-MG, Athletico-PR, Flamengo, Palmeiras, Boca Juniors (Argentina), Nacional (Uruguay), Peñarol (Uruguay) and River Plate (Argentina)

Pot 2: Corinthians, Cerro Porteño (Paraguay), Colo-Colo (Chile), Emelec (Ecuador), Independiente del Valle (Ecuador), Libertad (Paraguay), Universidad Católica (Chile) and Vélez Sarsfield (Argentina)

Pot 3: Red Bull Bragantino, Alianza Lima (Peru), Caracas (Venezuela), Colón (Argentina), Deportivo Táchira (Venezuela), Sporting Cristal (Peru), Tolima (Colombia) and undefined Colombian team

Pot 4: Fortaleza, Always Ready (Bolivia), Independiente Petrolero (Bolivia), Talleres (Argentina), plus the four classified in the third phase