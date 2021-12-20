Flamengo arranges new shirt sponsorship and will earn R$ 48 million

red-black reached an agreement with the company PixBet, which will pay a total of BRL 48 million in two years of partnership

THE Flamengo signed another sponsorship contract for the season 2022, this time with the company PixBet. And the board managed to double the value compared to the previous agreement in the shoulder blade space.

Flamengo received BRL 12 million per year of sportbet, partner until the end of this year. Now, with the PixBet, the value will reach BRL 24 million per season. The agreement will be for two years, a total of BRL 48 million for the partnership. The information was initially given by the channel “Paparazzo Rubro-Negro” and confirmed by the ESPN.

Internally, the board is thrilled with the increase in sponsorship revenue. the share of BRL 12 million (half of the value per season) will fall into the coffers still in 2021. Therefore, there was a race for the vote in the Deliberative Council to take place this week, before the end-of-year festivities. The Council meets next Thursday (23).

Flamengo also closed a renovation with the ABC, who stamped the name on the club’s shorts during the last season. The information was released by the newspaper “O Dia”.

The new agreement with the ABC will yield about BRL 10 million in two years. In the first 12 months, the company will pay BRL 4.8 million, while in the second year the installments will account for a total BRL 5.2 million.